Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Golf Digest
Kirk Cousins purchases golf course, is living his best life
Oh, how the times have changed. Just a few months ago, things were pretty rocky for Kirk Cousins and his future in Minnesota. The 30-something was coming off of a disappointing season, facing quite a bit of naysaying. Yes, his stats were fine, but it seemingly became a fact that you couldn’t truly win with Cousins as a team leader. Trade ideas were being tossed out there as were accusations that he was drastically overpaid.
worldboxingnews.net
Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer
Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
Magic Johnson Reveals Hilarious Story Of When Charles Barkley Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Mike Tyson Knocked His Opponent Out In 20 Seconds
Magic Johnson had a funny story about Charles Barkley missing a Mike Tyson knockout because he was buying drinks.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Golf Digest
Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf
Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out
NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
Lakers News: Guess Who Lakers Fans Want To Trade After Latest Loss?
And no, it's not Russell Westbrook.
golfmagic.com
Hilarious footage emerges of Tiger's son Charlie BOMBING it past his peers
Charlie Woods may not have won the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship with dad Tiger Woods on the bag but it does appear he can already bomb it way past his peers. Charlie sent the Internet buzzing with excitement earlier in the week when footage emerged of his swing with dad Tiger enthusiastically taking to his caddying duties at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Southwest Louisiana.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"
Phil Jackson's story of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan meeting in 1999 will always be iconic because Kobe told MJ he'd 'beat his ass' in a one-on-one.
Michael Irvin Says Herschel Walker Once Claimed He’d Beat Mike Tyson in a Fight
In case you haven’t learned by now, Herschel Walker is a pretty confident individual. And if you needed a reminder, former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin talked about how the former Heisman Trophy winner once believed he could beat boxer Mike Tyson in a fight. Irvin recently joined FOX...
Not Letting Up: NBA Veteran Isiah Thomas Says Beef With Michael Jordan Won’t End Until He Gets ‘Apology’
Isiah Thomas is not letting his foot off Michael Jordan’s neck until he receives the apology he feels he’s owed. The NBA veteran was not feeling what Jordan said about him in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. As a result, Thomas said their age-old feud will carry on “for a long, long time” until Jordan says he’s sorry.
Fred Hickman, Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Dies At 66
The award-winning journalist's career was 66. The post Fred Hickman, Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Dies At 66 appeared first on NewsOne.
Golf.com
Why Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava Jr. were both caddying this week
In 1992, Fred Couples won the Nissan L.A. Open. The victory kicked off an electric run that defined the prime of his career; Couples, 32 at the time, finished runner-up the next week, then runner-up the week after that, then won the Nestle Invitational the week after that to get to World No. 1.
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Hannah Storm Is Heartbroken Over Longtime Broadcaster's Death
Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman passed away at 66 years old on Wednesday. The sports media world is crushed by this tragic news. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm — a former co-worker of Hickman's at CNN Sports — took to Twitter with a heartfelt message after his passing. "So...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
The Astros have announced a surprising sudden departure just days after winning their second World Series title in six years.
