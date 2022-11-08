ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

Kirk Cousins purchases golf course, is living his best life

Oh, how the times have changed. Just a few months ago, things were pretty rocky for Kirk Cousins and his future in Minnesota. The 30-something was coming off of a disappointing season, facing quite a bit of naysaying. Yes, his stats were fine, but it seemingly became a fact that you couldn’t truly win with Cousins as a team leader. Trade ideas were being tossed out there as were accusations that he was drastically overpaid.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
worldboxingnews.net

Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer

Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Golf Digest

Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf

Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
The Spun

2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out

NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
golfmagic.com

Hilarious footage emerges of Tiger's son Charlie BOMBING it past his peers

Charlie Woods may not have won the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship with dad Tiger Woods on the bag but it does appear he can already bomb it way past his peers. Charlie sent the Internet buzzing with excitement earlier in the week when footage emerged of his swing with dad Tiger enthusiastically taking to his caddying duties at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Southwest Louisiana.
Golf.com

Why Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava Jr. were both caddying this week

In 1992, Fred Couples won the Nissan L.A. Open. The victory kicked off an electric run that defined the prime of his career; Couples, 32 at the time, finished runner-up the next week, then runner-up the week after that, then won the Nestle Invitational the week after that to get to World No. 1.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Hannah Storm Is Heartbroken Over Longtime Broadcaster's Death

Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman passed away at 66 years old on Wednesday. The sports media world is crushed by this tragic news. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm — a former co-worker of Hickman's at CNN Sports — took to Twitter with a heartfelt message after his passing. "So...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE

