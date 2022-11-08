Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 13 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $334,950
Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construc…
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars native pens mysteries with a Northwest Iowa connection
Let's say the "Mary Tyler Moore Show"'s Mary Richards decided to eschew the TV newsroom, becoming a teacher in a rural South Dakota school. And what would happen if mystery followed her at every turn?. Well, that is the life of Jane Newell, a 21-year-old first-year teacher-turned-sleuth, the lead character...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
A Sioux City man was arrested after he drove his pickup into a power pole in Plymouth County, knocking it over. At around 4:19 a.m. Nov. 1, Plymouth County Dispatch was alerted to a downed power line near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and County Road C70 near Kingsley, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and a criminal complaint document. It was soon determined that a vehicle had struck and knocked down a power pole.
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Drowning Pool, 7 p.m., Nov. 12; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Sioux City Symphony Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111. Michael Charles - Blues Legend, 8 p.m., Nov. 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Fool House -...
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
Sioux City Journal
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Onawa
ONAWA, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized after an early Wednesday head-on collision near Onawa. The crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 east of Onawa near the intersection with Mango Avenue at 12:22 a.m., when, according to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Larry Davis, 82, of Woodbine, Iowa, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford EC4 transit van driven by Brady Bakker, 52, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa DNR says: Sioux City drinking water exceeded health advisory levels, Council to hear presentation on Monday
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City's drinking water has exceeded health advisory levels, in recent months, for man-made compounds that have been used in products that are resistant to heat and repel oil and water, according to documents from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Sioux City Utilities Director Brad...
Sioux City Journal
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
For the first time in its 107-year history, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will perform Gustav Mahler's legendary "Resurrection Symphony" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. Requiring close to 300 orchestra and chorus members, you'll see why the piece isn't performed more frequently. 2 'Pool'...
Sioux City Journal
Would CO2 pipelines be 'life or death' for Iowa's ethanol industry?
IOWA CITY — The leader of Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says whether carbon dioxide pipelines are approved in the state will be the difference between "life or death" for Iowa's ethanol industry. If the Iowa Utility Board approves CO2 pipelines proposed for the state, dozens of Iowa ethanol plants...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska manufacturing giant Tony Raimondo dies
You'd be hard pressed to find someone who had more influence and standing in Nebraska manufacturing over the past four decades than Tony Raimondo. Not only did Raimondo help rescue Behlen Mfg., one of the state's most iconic companies, from collapse, but he also played an outsized role in helping grow the state's manufacturing industry.
Sioux City Journal
Review ordered of absentee ballots in Scott County; new error in Linn elections caught as count continues
DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
Sioux City Journal
MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care moving
SIOUX CITY — MercyOne’s urgent care clinic in Singing Hills will move starting this week. Beginning Monday, the clinic will open its doors at 3500 Singing Hills Boulevard, adjacent to the Singing Hills Walmart. The new location is, as MercyOne put it in a press release, a “stone’s throw” from the old location along Singing Hills Boulevard.
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex
OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
Sioux City Journal
3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $514,500
Join the rapidly growing Community of Serenity Point, in southern Sergeant Bluff, with the purchase of this custom designed home built by Revival Custom Building and Design. This 2,100 square foot Farmhouse Two-Story features open concept floor plan (kitchen, dining and living rooms), main floor laundry, half-bath with drop-zone, and spacious primary bedroom suite. The second-floor features two bedrooms (one with attached en suite), large storage room, and spacious loft area with plenty of room for the kids! The basement is ready to finish complete with egress windows. The oversized two stall garage has plenty of room for storage and toys. The exterior features a spacious front porch, hardboard siding. The new owner will work with the builder to choose paint colors, floor coverings, and select various upgrades. Quartz counter-tops are standard. Buyer is eligible to apply for 10-year tax abatement. Revival Building and Design includes a one-year home builders’ warranty with the property.
Sioux City Journal
Tower Medical Plaza in Dakota Dunes sells for $7.6 million
DAKOTA DUNES – The Tower Medical Plaza has been sold for $7.6 million to Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, a Pensacola, Florida company. The Tower Medical Plaza, located at 101 Tower Road in Dakota Dunes, is more the 35,000 square feet and is leased by Beth Bruening, PC; Dunes Family Pharmacy; ENT Consultants; Fyzical; Kevin L. Preston, D.O; Dunes Pain Specialists and MercyOne.
Sioux City Journal
Putting it all together: Remsen St. Mary's overwhelms Lenox 42-20
Remsen St. Mary's recorded a big victory over Lenox 42-20 at Remsen St. Mary's on November 9 in Iowa football action. Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 15-6 advantage over Lenox through the first quarter. The Hawks' offense steamrolled in front for a 30-14 lead over the Tigers at the...
Sioux City Journal
Bittinger wins seat on Woodbury County board
SIOUX CITY -- Political newcomer Dan Bittinger ensured Republicans would retain control of all five seats on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. Bittinger received 62% of the vote, handily defeating Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger 17,242-10,504 in the District 2 race to win his first term in office. Results are unofficial.
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's to play for another state football title
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Its defense bent more than it has all season, but didn't break. Remsen St. Mary's football team was on the brink of giving up its two-score lead at the half. That defense, the best in 8-Player, was one-yard away from having it be a three-point game.
Sioux City Journal
Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
Comments / 0