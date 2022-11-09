Read full article on original website
Related
Bolsonaro backers call for military intervention even as Brazil's president appears to accept defeat
Rio de Janeiro — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingness to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president's defenders gathered in the...
Even Bolsonaro Is Calling for His Nazi-Saluting Superfans to Quit Holding the Country Hostage
RIO DE JANEIRO—They were dressed in the yellow jerseys worn by Brazil's national soccer team, many brandishing the national flag, others holding signs that read: “Military is our only savior!,” “Save the Nation” or “Intervention, Now!”Hundreds of President Jair Bolsonaro supporters gathered despite sustained rainfall in front of Forte de Copacabana, a military base at the southern end of Rio de Janeiro’s famous beach.Their message was crystal-clear, their emotions fierce and raw. One after another they expressed their anger with Sunday’s election results that brought Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s leftist opponent, back into power. The majority of Bolsonaristas...
Western leaders rushed to recognise Bolsonaro's defeat in Brazil to head off any Trump-like attempt to stay in power, experts say
Jair Bolsonaro lost power on Sunday, but previously spread conspiracy theories that the election was rigged, much as Trump did in 2020.
NBC News
Bolsonaro 'would have loved' to overturn the Brazilian election, but was left ‘isolated’ by allies
Incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not conceded the election, but has allowed the transfer of power to begin. Steven Levitsky, Professor for Latin American Studies and co-author of “How Democracies Die” discusses the aftermath of Brazil’s election and the future of the country’s democracy.Nov. 3, 2022.
Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, faces a change in drug policy
SAN JOSE DEL GUAVIARE, Colombia — The grizzled farmers had come on motorcycles and in pickups from jungle homesteads to a soccer field hours from the nearest town of any consequence. They sat patiently in white plastic chairs in the sweltering heat as government representatives gave their pitch: Plant...
Could Mexico be on its way to electing its first female president?
MEXICO CITY — The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country’s first female leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum,...
Mexico succession puts scientist on path to be first woman president
MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country's first woman leader.
Wave of Cuban migrant detentions stokes fears that deportations to the island will resume
When Dachel Caballero headed to an appointment at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar earlier this week, the 30-year-old Cuban man thought he’d go back home to his wife and newborn child.
Nearly 100 Cuban migrants returned to homeland amid continued flight
The Coast Guard took 94 Cuban migrants back to their homeland Saturday amid continued flight from the island and an increased number of interdictions off Florida, the agency said Sunday. The Coast Guard said the migrants were apprehended in one of four interdictions of unstable vessels headed to the U.S.
With a possible surge of Haitian migrants ahead, the Biden admin is weighing holding them in a third country or at Guantánamo
The Biden administration is weighing options to respond to what could soon be a mass exodus of migrants from Haiti, including temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, according to two U.S. officials and an internal planning document reviewed by NBC News.
Haitian politician shot dead, as violent gangs and political turmoil push country to the 'edge of collapse'
A Haitian politician has been shot dead outside his home, authorities have said, as international concerns intensify over the gang violence, political turmoil and humanitarian crises that have seized control of the country.
US News and World Report
'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
US News and World Report
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
Gal Costa, iconic Brazilian singer, dead at 77
RIO DE JANEIRO — Gal Costa, an iconic Brazilian singer who starred for six decades and was a key figure in the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s, died Wednesday. She was 77. Costa’s death was confirmed by a press representative to The Associated Press and CNN. No...
How was David DePape, suspect in Paul Pelosi attack, able to live in the U.S. without a visa?
Around half of undocumented migrants in U.S. overstayed visas, like Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker. The U.S. lacks resources to go after them all.
Brazil military finds no fraud in election, but refuses to rule it out
Brazil's military has found no sign of vote-rigging in the country's 2022 elections, according to a new report released this week. Yet worries persist that the report could fuel tensions among supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who repeatedly made unfounded claims about potential fraud on the campaign trail.
As Chavistas, they railed against the U.S. So why are they relocating to Florida in droves?
At his inauguration speech as head of the Venezuelan navy, now-retired Admiral Carlos Aniasi Turchio boasted that Venezuela’s armed forces were revolutionary at their core, having been born out of the “will of the people to break free from the chains of ‘The Empire’ ” — an obvious reference to the United States.
qhubonews.com
Brazil election: Left-wing icon Lula wins against far-right Bolsonaro
Lula da Silva has narrowly won the runoff election for Brazilian president against Jair Bolsonaro. The incumbent president has not yet accepted his defeat, stoking fears of violent confrontations. Enormous challenges await the new President, Lula. He must fight poverty in Brazil, stop deforestation in the Amazon and bring a divided country back together.
Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories
At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S. For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants. “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Opinion: The needed context behind Brazil’s latest election
Brazilians elected left-of-center Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who they hope will promote state-centered economies. Read the history here to understand more.
Comments / 0