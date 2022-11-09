ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Even Bolsonaro Is Calling for His Nazi-Saluting Superfans to Quit Holding the Country Hostage

RIO DE JANEIRO—They were dressed in the yellow jerseys worn by Brazil's national soccer team, many brandishing the national flag, others holding signs that read: “Military is our only savior!,” “Save the Nation” or “Intervention, Now!”Hundreds of President Jair Bolsonaro supporters gathered despite sustained rainfall in front of Forte de Copacabana, a military base at the southern end of Rio de Janeiro’s famous beach.Their message was crystal-clear, their emotions fierce and raw. One after another they expressed their anger with Sunday’s election results that brought Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s leftist opponent, back into power. The majority of Bolsonaristas...
NBC News

Could Mexico be on its way to electing its first female president?

MEXICO CITY — The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country’s first female leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum,...
NBC News

With a possible surge of Haitian migrants ahead, the Biden admin is weighing holding them in a third country or at Guantánamo

The Biden administration is weighing options to respond to what could soon be a mass exodus of migrants from Haiti, including temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, according to two U.S. officials and an internal planning document reviewed by NBC News.
US News and World Report

'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gal Costa, iconic Brazilian singer, dead at 77

RIO DE JANEIRO — Gal Costa, an iconic Brazilian singer who starred for six decades and was a key figure in the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s, died Wednesday. She was 77. Costa’s death was confirmed by a press representative to The Associated Press and CNN. No...
CNN

Brazil military finds no fraud in election, but refuses to rule it out

Brazil's military has found no sign of vote-rigging in the country's 2022 elections, according to a new report released this week. Yet worries persist that the report could fuel tensions among supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who repeatedly made unfounded claims about potential fraud on the campaign trail.
qhubonews.com

Brazil election: Left-wing icon Lula wins against far-right Bolsonaro

Lula da Silva has narrowly won the runoff election for Brazilian president against Jair Bolsonaro. The incumbent president has not yet accepted his defeat, stoking fears of violent confrontations. Enormous challenges await the new President, Lula. He must fight poverty in Brazil, stop deforestation in the Amazon and bring a divided country back together.
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

