ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

University of Kentucky student seen in racist viral video set to withdraw

By Erica Y King, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJWpQ_0j3jSgqX00

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY — A female student who was caught on camera using racial slurs towards a Black student at the University of Kentucky will voluntarily withdraw from the university, according to her attorney.

Sophia Rosing, 22, the senior at the University of Kentucky, plans to withdraw Tuesday or Wednesday, her lawyer, Fred Peters, told ABC News.

The video, which was recorded early Sunday morning, shows Rising apparently drunk and saying derogatory, racial slurs to Kylah Spring, a first-year student who was working an overnight shift at the university's front desk.

"It is our story," Spring said at a demonstration held on campus grounds Monday night.

"There's a whole video of "This is a recurring issue in and across American school systems no matter what age," she added.

Rosing refused to give her name when authorities were called. She was taken into custody at the Fayette County Detention Center and registered as Jane Doe and has since been released from custody after her parents paid a cash bond of $10,000, according to Peters. Rising pleaded not guilty according to the Fayette County Sheriff's office.

She faces two assault charges, one against Spring and the other towards a police officer. She was also given a disorderly misconduct charge and a public intoxication charge, according to her lawyer.

"She regrets everything and is humiliated and embarrassed," Peters said about his client.

University President Eli Capilouto released a statement following the incident condemning the behavior and said the school "will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority."

ABC News sent a request for comment to the University of Kentucky.

Spring assembled a diverse crowd Monday night to address the situation during a peaceful demonstration. Many supporters including her parents surrounded Spring while she delivered a short, emotional speech describing her experience -- encouraging the crowd to follow Michelle Obama's famous philosophy of "when they go low, we go high."

"I was physically, verbally and racially assaulted by Jane Doe, aka Sophia Rosing," Spring said at the protest.

Spring said she was "deeply saddened" about the incident but is "grateful for the justice to come."

"To Ms. Rosing, you will not break my spirit," Spring said. "I only pray that you open your heart to love," Spring said.

Rosing's first court hearing is set for next Monday at 8:30 a.m., according to Peters.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs will withdraw from the school, her lawyer said Tuesday. Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from University …. A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
The Associated Press

Ex-student accused in racist attack banned from campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs has been permanently banned from the school. Sophia Rosing is no longer a student at the university following the incident Sunday and will not be allowed to reenroll, university President Eli Capilouto said in a message to the UK community Wednesday. The school’s investigation continues. Rosing had been set to graduate in May. She will seek help for the issues she has, her attorney, Fred Peters, said Tuesday. Campus police charged Rosing with first and second offenses of alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to an arrest report.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Victim identified in deadly river crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington

Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man charged in connection with Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is now facing charges in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Lockhart is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks back in September at Phoenix Apartments. We’re told Lockhart was in the Fayette County Detention Center on charges unrelated to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy