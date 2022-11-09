Read full article on original website
Trump Ridiculously Washes His Hands Of Losing Senate Candidate He Endorsed
Donald Trump said Don Bolduc, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate he backed in New Hampshire, lost Tuesday because he eventually “disavowed” the former president’s false election fraud claims. Despite a recent endorsement from Trump, Bolduc fell to Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan on a night when Republicans’ hopes...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
The Murray/Smiley Senate race may be Washington’s priciest ever
The KIRO camera framed both candidates for Senate as Tiffany Smiley hammered away at U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s support for forgiving some student loan debt. And then the Republican challenger went after Murray’s foundational political story. “You know, Sen. Murray’s not the mom in tennis shoes anymore, we...
WYFF4.com
Tim Scott faces challenger Krystle Matthews for U.S. Senate in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Incumbent Republican Senator Tim Scott was a congressman in 2013 when appointed to the U.S. Senate by then-governor Nikki Haley. Senator Jim DeMint resigned from the seat in 2012. Scott then won a 2014 special election to fill the six-year term. In 2016, he won his...
Sen. Patty Murray wins a sixth term, defeating Tiffany Smiley
(The Center Square) – Washington state Republicans' hopes of defeating longtime U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, were dashed by Tuesday night election results. ABC News, NBC News, The New York Times, and CNN all called the race for Murray. According to initial results released Tuesday night by the Secretary...
Washington Examiner
Markwayne Mullin wins Oklahoma Senate seat vacated by Jim Inhofe
Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) defeated his Democratic challenger, former Rep. Kendra Horn, in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin, 44, will end his fifth term in the House next year and complete the remainder of Inhofe's six-year term. As the owner of a local plumbing business in tandem with his role as a lawmaker, Mullin has been firmly focused on deregulation as one of his leading policies.
Tim Scott wins second full term in US Senate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott has been re-elected to a second full term in Congress, according to the Associated Press. During his campaign, Scott touted himself as a symbol of stability and progress for conservatives and has become a party leader in fundraising and on the issues of race and policing. […]
Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state’s most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for control of Congress and reflects that the libertarian-leaning conservative’s popularity has endured in Utah. His win indicates the majority of Utah voters were not swayed by McMullin’s criticisms of Lee’s second-term transformation, from a one-time opponent of former President Donald Trump to among his most loyal supporters. In an emotionally raw victory speech, Lee said his victory was a rebuke of Democrats who have controlled Washington for the past two years. He said it put Republicans in a good position heading toward the next presidential election, when voters will be asked whether to give Democrats another four years in the White House. “I look forward to 2024, when even the blue states are going to be saying ‘Heck no!’ And that’s strong language in Utah,” Lee said on a stage alongside his family.
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeats Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Don Bolduc and keeping a critical seat in Democratic hands. While the race attracted less attention than some others, Hassan won her Senate seat six years ago in one of the closest...
Markwayne Mullin defeats Kendra Horn in Oklahoma US Senate race
Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a 10-year veteran of Congress and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, easily won the race on Tuesday to succeed Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. With 99% of the votes counted, unofficial returns showed Mullin with 62% of the vote and winning 76 of the...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin clash in heated debate
GOP Sen. Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin faced off last night in a highly anticipated debate ahead of the vote for Utah's U.S. Senate seat. Organized by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission, the event was held at Utah Valley University. Of note: It was the only scheduled debate...
US News and World Report
Incumbent Maggie Hassan Tops Trump-Backed Don Bolduc for Key Senate Democratic Win in New Hampshire
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire on Tuesday held on to her seat in a key win for Democrats as the power balance of the Senate remains undetermined. NBC News and ABC News both projected that Hassan toppled Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general. Hassan was first...
Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’
Joe Scarborough celebrated the poor results for the GOP in the midterms. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s loosening grip on the Republican Party following the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance. While congressional control is yet to...
KEYT
Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat
CHICAGO (AP) — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen’s favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford, defeated Republican Esther Joy King, a lawyer who serves in the Army Reserve, in Tuesday’s election. The northwestern Illinois district stretches from Rockford in the north to Peoria and Bloomington in central Illinois. The Associated Press called the close race on Thursday. The state lost one of its 18 House seats after the 2020 census. The redistricting proved successful for Democrats who controlled it and improved to a 14-3 dominance in the state delegation to Washington.
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican...
WDSU
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
KEYT
Former Interior Secretary Zinke wins Montana US House seat
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican Ryan Zinke has prevailed over his Democratic challenger in the race for a newly drawn Montana U.S. House district. He won in the midterm elections that concluded Tuesday by overcoming early stumbles this year, including a razor-thin victory in the primary. Zinke served previously in the House from 2015 to 2017 before leaving to join former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as Interior Secretary. He resigned after less than two years amid numerous ethics investigations. Democratic challenger Monica Tranel tried to capitalize on the scandals by characterizing him as a “snake” who quit Trump’s Cabinet in disgrace. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994.
KEYT
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called Senate, House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House or Senate as of early Thursday. Control of the Senate hangs on three races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
KEYT
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are pivoting to a second and decisive round of their Senate race in Georgia. That’s while party leaders and donors around the country begin gearing up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the Senate for the next two years. With votes still being counted Thursday in Senate contests in Arizona and Nevada, the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia could either determine majority control — as the state’s twin runoffs did in 2021 — or further pad one party’s advantage. But neither Republicans nor Democrats were waiting for the Western states’ results to begin raising big money.
