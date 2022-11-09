Read full article on original website
Related
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
USC and UCLA as No. 8 and No. 12 in CFP Rankings "makes no sense"
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
CFP Rankings: Georgia jumps to No. 1 while TCU enters picture at 4
The Georgia Bulldogs are now top dog in the College Football Playoff rankings after their win over Tennessee while TCU finally got some love from the committee.
Mr. CFB: LSU, Tennessee Could Give CFP Selection Committee Some Hard Decisions
As expected, Georgia used its 27-13 win over Tennessee last Saturday to jump from No. 3 to No. 1 in the latest set of rankings released by the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday night. So the road for the Bulldogs (9-0), the defending national champions, is clear: Win their final ...
CFP chair discusses Vols playing in rain, three-point lead at Georgia
No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 11. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EST (CBS). Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The second College Football Playoff top 25 poll was released Tuesday. Tennessee is...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State
The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
Alabama Drops to Lowest CFP Ranking Since 2019
The Crimson Tide dropped three spots after losing to LSU.
Oregon moves into top-six in latest College Football Playoff rankings
After a chaotic week in college football, the Ducks continued their winning ways against Colorado and moved up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon maintains the same ranking as they have in both the coaches and AP Poll and continue to climb from their preseason No. 11 ranking.
WRIC TV
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues, delays and much anticipation over the largest-ever Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize. If the winner opts for the cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: No. 4 TCU controls its destiny
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Tennessee, which was No. 1 last week before being dismantled by Georgia on Saturday, dropped to No. 5.
Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain
The Panthers topped the Falcons 25-15 on Thursday Night Football.
Comments / 0