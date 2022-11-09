Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Polygenic Score for Cardiac Heart Failure”, for Approval (USPTO 20220333169): Henry Ford Health System

Read full article on original website
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
Department of Pediatrics Researcher Reports on Findings in Health and Medicine (Characteristics of Medicaid Policies for Children With Medical Complexity by State): Health and Medicine
-- Data detailed on agriculture have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Importance: Families of children with medical complexity (CMC) report barriers to accessing affordable coverage for the full range of services their children may need to optimize their health outcomes. Medicaid enrollment through medical need-based eligibility mechanisms can help cover these service gaps.”
“Method And System For Distribution Of Fax Transmissions Of An Organization” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220345588): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Seneviratne, Menik ( Culver City, CA , US); Toscano, Francis (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the...
targetedonc.com
Tivozanib Shows Efficacy and Tolerability in Non-Clear Cell RCC
Retrospective analysis of a phase 2 trial indicated that tivozanib demonstrated efficacy and tolerability in the subset of patients who had non-clear cell histologies of renal cell carcinoma. Tivozanib (Fotivda) showed efficacy and was well tolerated in patients with non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC), according to a retrospective subgroup...
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
News-Medical.net
Higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine improves antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that a higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine safely and effectively improved antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis (Abstract #L16). Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis is a group of disorders characterized...
MedicalXpress
Study finds antibody-associated vasculitis characteristics and treatments vary across lifespan
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, demonstrated an association between age of diagnosis and clinical characteristics and treatments in Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis patients. Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV) is a group of conditions characterized by the development of autoantibodies...
Patent Issued for Integrated risk analysis management (USPTO 11481693): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481693, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
McKnight's
Oral zinc reduces severe COVID in nearly 40% of patients, study finds
The mineral zinc has been used to treat colds for decades, with its efficacy supported by clinical trials and commercial products available to the public. A new trial has now linked zinc, delivered orally, to reduced severity and length of SARS-CoV-2 infections. In a randomized controlled trial published in Clinical...
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
Recent Research from Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences Highlight Findings in Livestock Insurance (Unravelling the Pastoralist Paradox – Preferences for Land Tenure Security and Flexibility In Kenya): Livestock Insurance
-- Current study results on Livestock Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Umea,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In this paper, we use a discrete choice experiment conducted among pastoralists in four different semi-arid counties in. Kenya. characterized by different land tenure regimes to analyze...
Opala Launches New Attribution API to Streamline Value-Based Contracting for MultiCare Connected Care
API Pilot Deployment Based on HL7® FHIR® Standards Yields Double-Digit Improvements by Providing Complete Patient Information in Realtime. /PRNewswire/ -- Opala, a healthcare data exchange solutions provider, today announced commercial availability of its Attribution API, which streamlines delivery of value-based care to patients in a way that yields significant administrative efficiency and improves reimbursement for providers. In tandem, the company announced the first deployment of this solution at MultiCare Connected Care.
Long-Term Study Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify protein linked to heart failure in chemo patients
A team led by Dr. Lorrie Kirshenbaum from the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences and St. Boniface Hospital Research has identified a protein called TRAF2 that stops functioning in cancer patients taking the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin, which can result in heart failure. "The finding could lead to new drugs that...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop a risk score to help detect interstitial lung disease in systemic sclerosis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, described a first-of-its-kind validated tool to screen for systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a common complication and cause of death in systemic sclerosis (SSc, scleroderma). Although high-resolution computed tomography...
News-Medical.net
Men and women respond similarly and positively to heart failure treatment with dapagliflozin
When it comes to heart failure (HF), sex differences are known to impact everything from risk factors to clinical presentation to response to treatment, making sex a key factor to consider in studies of emerging pharmacotherapies. Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, such as dapagliflozin, have become an important pharmacotherapy solution for patients with HF, yet more data are needed to assess their effect and safety between sexes.
KXLY
AHA: Lowering TGs With Pemafibrate Does Not Cut CV Risk in T2DM
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with type 2 diabetes, hypertriglyceridemia, and low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, the incidence of cardiovascular events is not lower with pemafibrate versus placebo, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 7 in Chicago.
Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc., Partners with Vital Data Technology for Integrated Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment Data Solutions
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc. , and affiliated companies (Imperial), announced a partnership with Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, to improve the acquisition, processing, and utilization of data for their quality and risk adjustment initiatives. Imperial comprises two Medicare Advantage plans, several Independent Physician/Provider Associations, and a.
Collective Health Surpasses 100 Ecosystem Partners and Processes 23.6 Million Claims to Date
Entering its 10th year of serving self-insured employers, Collective Health shares exciting momentum around the growth of its partner ecosystem, clinical performance and value for its customers. SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today,. Collective Health. celebrates significant momentum soon after its ninth anniversary as a company committed to delivering a...
getnews.info
Obesity Pipeline Drugs and Companies Insight Report (2022): Analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments
Obesity pipeline constitutes 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 120+ Obesity treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight. Obesity Overview. Obesity is a multi-factorial disorder, which is often associated with many other significant diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and...
