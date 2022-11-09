Patent Issued for Community-based digital transaction authentication (USPTO 11475489): United Services Automobile Association

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Integrated risk analysis management (USPTO 11481693): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481693, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Patent Issued for Blockchain controlled multi-carrier auction system for usage-based auto insurance (USPTO 11481848): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11481848, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Usage-based insurance contracts (also known as trip based insurance) are short-term contracts that allow a driver to pay for insurance as they need it. In many cases, this insurance is based upon the combination of the user and the vehicle. However, as many drivers are no longer being tied to specific vehicles, it has become more difficult to determine the proper insurance for the individual user on a case by case basis. Furthermore, while the usage-based insurance (UBI) may include restrictions on the user, it is not always possible to determine when the user has complied with these restrictions. In some cases, a user may wish to modify already issued insurance to allow for a detour or side trip. There exists a need to collect and collate data about a user and a trip to allow for proper tracking of insurance policies and individuals.”
“Method And System For Distribution Of Fax Transmissions Of An Organization” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220345588): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Seneviratne, Menik ( Culver City, CA , US); Toscano, Francis (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the...
Duck Creek’s cloud-based Distribution Management solution streamlines Mutual Benefit Group’s management of agent data and compensation capabilities
Boston , Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is thrilled to announce that core solutions customer,. Mutual Benefit Group. , a longtime customer of the insurtech, has elected to utilize the cloud-based...
Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc., Partners with Vital Data Technology for Integrated Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment Data Solutions
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc. , and affiliated companies (Imperial), announced a partnership with Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, to improve the acquisition, processing, and utilization of data for their quality and risk adjustment initiatives. Imperial comprises two Medicare Advantage plans, several Independent Physician/Provider Associations, and a.
Opala Launches New Attribution API to Streamline Value-Based Contracting for MultiCare Connected Care
API Pilot Deployment Based on HL7® FHIR® Standards Yields Double-Digit Improvements by Providing Complete Patient Information in Realtime. /PRNewswire/ -- Opala, a healthcare data exchange solutions provider, today announced commercial availability of its Attribution API, which streamlines delivery of value-based care to patients in a way that yields significant administrative efficiency and improves reimbursement for providers. In tandem, the company announced the first deployment of this solution at MultiCare Connected Care.
LANDMARK BANCORP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Overview. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company incorporated under the laws of the. and is engaged in the banking business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. , and in the insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. Landmark Risk Management, Inc. References to the "Company," "we," "us," and "our"...
Keystone Agency Partners Forms Strategic Partnership with Cartier Agency
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (KAP), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, today announced a strategic partnership with. , an independent insurance agency serving the personal, commercial, life and health insurance needs of customers in. Minnesota. . Cartier Agency. marks the 16th Platform Partner in KAP’s growing network of independent agencies and the...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
Usage Based Insurance for Automotive Market May See Big Move : Progressive, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Liberty Mutual Group
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Usage based Insurance For Automotive Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Usage based. Insurance For Automotive. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource...
Recent Research from Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences Highlight Findings in Livestock Insurance (Unravelling the Pastoralist Paradox – Preferences for Land Tenure Security and Flexibility In Kenya): Livestock Insurance
-- Current study results on Livestock Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Umea,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In this paper, we use a discrete choice experiment conducted among pastoralists in four different semi-arid counties in. Kenya. characterized by different land tenure regimes to analyze...
Ping An Group Chief Innovation Officer: Ping An Innovates with Technologies to Support China's Transition to a Low-carbon Economy
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial sector has profitable opportunities in financing climate change, says. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318). "Ping An, as a very large. China. -based financial technology and health company, certainly has...
Fidelity National Financial Announces Record Date, Distribution Ratio, and Distribution Date for Distribution of Approximately 15% of the Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. to FNF Shareholders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary,
Aon Expands Catastrophe Modeling and Consultancy Capabilities with Acquisition of ERN in Latin America
LONDON , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the expansion of the its catastrophe modeling and consultancy capabilities in. Latin America. with the acquisition of ERN (Evaluación de Riesgos Naturales), a. Mexico. -based leader in risk assessment modeling. The acquisition...
Payment Orchestration Proves Critical to Cross-Border Sales Success
As more and more merchants seek expansion into markets abroad in search of new consumers willing to buy, they’re also apt to find a few other things waiting for them in foreign lands, namely, a raft of currency and cultural differences and the challenge of bringing the two together.
FORTITUDE LIFE INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Prior to April 1, 2022 , Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company ("FLIAC" or the "Company"), which was previously named. ("PAI"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential Financial"), a. New Jersey Corporation. . On. April 1, 2022. PAI completed the sale of its equity interest in the...
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
Paramount Vista National Land Services LLC Announces New National Sales Leadership Team
today announced three new additions to the national sales team. has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales,. Since its inception in early 2022, Paramount Vista - a minority-owned business - has grown exponentially, making its mark as an industry leader by providing title insurance and escrow services for residential, commercial and mixed-use development projects in over 25 states across the.
Agricultural Crop Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants American Financial Group, Prudential, ICICI Lombard, Zurich
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2022 -- The Agricultural Crop Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of.
VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
