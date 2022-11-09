Read full article on original website
Related
Certain Prisoners In New York State Lose Access To Their Free Tablets
Incarcerated individuals in one New York State no longer have access to electronic tablets. Many prisoners use the tablets, which were provided free of charge, to watch movies, read, send emails, do job training programs, and listen to music, according to the Gothamist. Apparently, the contract with the tablet provider,...
New York State Needs To Make This Free Always For Veterans
Many people confuse two very important holidays that although are similar, are very much different. The fall is here and when November rolls around, it is time to honor those who have served this country with bravery and valor. Veterans Day is here in New York State and yes, we...
Incarcerated New Yorkers lose access to free electronic tablets, a critical lifeline
Tablets supplied by the company APDS being used by a detainee in a jail in Washington, DC. Advocates fear people will have to pay to use the devices under a new contract. [ more › ]
New York Judge Makes History On Election Night
Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold
A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
New York State Announces Upcoming Free Fishing Day On Friday
New York State is hosting a free fishing day tomorrow. On Friday, November 11, 2022, you can fish without a fishing license. You will still need to follow all other freshwater fishing regulations. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers who have never gone fishing before to...
thecity.nyc
Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
calmatters.network
New York Juvenile Detention Facility Faced Scrutiny Before Teenager’s Death
An Albany, New York-area juvenile detention facility where a teenager died late last month had been under heightened state supervision this year due to violations of staffing and maintenance requirements, among other safety issues. In February, the facility was ordered to “immediately open visitation and address cleanliness issues,” and to...
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Monster Trucks Coming To Two Cities In New York State
The summer has come and gone but that doesn't mean we can't get out and enjoy some exciting events that make their way to the Empire State. One of the loudest and most powerful events in the Nation will roll in to New York State in 2023. Some of the...
New York Election Results for Governor Made History
When Kathy Hochul stepped into the governor role approximately 14 months ago, everyone seemed to have a critique. One of the most common lines was: “New York did not elect you. You just got lucky.”. After 14 months of serving as the Governor of New York, Hochul was able...
Here Are The 13 Other Places Named New York Around The World
New Yorkers are indeed a special breed. So special, in fact, that you would think you can only find a true New Yorker in one place...New York. Well, as it turns out, there are 13 other places called New York around the world, according to Geo Targit. Before we get...
New Small Business Grants Available In New York State
Officials in the Empire State are adding new ways to support New York businesses impacted negatively by the pandemic and inflation. Many small to mid-sized businesses thought New York had suffered because of the long-term impacts of the pandemic, inflation's effect on people's ability to spend, and a worker shortage. Because of these, along with other factors, New York State is looking to do something that may help boost the bottom line for many entrepreneurs and businesses.
Are Your Tires Too Wide For New York State Roads?
Who doesn't love a good monster truck show? The power and size of these incredible trucks is pretty amazing. Perhaps when you were a kid you got to see a truck event up close? Fast forward to your first truck and perhaps all you wanted was that tall, wide stance of a car smashing machine? As cool as that looks, what are limits for the tires you put on your truck or jeep or SUV?
Alarming Number Of Flu Cases Reported Across New York State
Flu cases have been surging this year across Western New York and the number of cases so far this year is alarming. New York State has developed a Flu Tracker website and you can see that the amount of positive flu cases is much higher so far in 2022 than it was last year.
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say
A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
Guy Caught Largest Smallmouth Ever On Lake Erie [PHOTO]
Veterans Day will be a day of FREE fishing in New York State and after seeing this fish caught on Lake Erie, it may be a busy day! Get your poles and boats ready, this one may be hard to beat!. The weather looks iffy at best for this weekend...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0