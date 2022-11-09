ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Certain Prisoners In New York State Lose Access To Their Free Tablets

Incarcerated individuals in one New York State no longer have access to electronic tablets. Many prisoners use the tablets, which were provided free of charge, to watch movies, read, send emails, do job training programs, and listen to music, according to the Gothamist. Apparently, the contract with the tablet provider,...
New York State Needs To Make This Free Always For Veterans

Many people confuse two very important holidays that although are similar, are very much different. The fall is here and when November rolls around, it is time to honor those who have served this country with bravery and valor. Veterans Day is here in New York State and yes, we...
New York Judge Makes History On Election Night

Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold

A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
SYRACUSE, NY
Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Juvenile Detention Facility Faced Scrutiny Before Teenager’s Death

An Albany, New York-area juvenile detention facility where a teenager died late last month had been under heightened state supervision this year due to violations of staffing and maintenance requirements, among other safety issues. In February, the facility was ordered to “immediately open visitation and address cleanliness issues,” and to...
ALBANY, NY
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
New Small Business Grants Available In New York State

Officials in the Empire State are adding new ways to support New York businesses impacted negatively by the pandemic and inflation. Many small to mid-sized businesses thought New York had suffered because of the long-term impacts of the pandemic, inflation's effect on people's ability to spend, and a worker shortage. Because of these, along with other factors, New York State is looking to do something that may help boost the bottom line for many entrepreneurs and businesses.
Are Your Tires Too Wide For New York State Roads?

Who doesn't love a good monster truck show? The power and size of these incredible trucks is pretty amazing. Perhaps when you were a kid you got to see a truck event up close? Fast forward to your first truck and perhaps all you wanted was that tall, wide stance of a car smashing machine? As cool as that looks, what are limits for the tires you put on your truck or jeep or SUV?
Alarming Number Of Flu Cases Reported Across New York State

Flu cases have been surging this year across Western New York and the number of cases so far this year is alarming. New York State has developed a Flu Tracker website and you can see that the amount of positive flu cases is much higher so far in 2022 than it was last year.
CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say

A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
