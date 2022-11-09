ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Here Are The 5 Cheapest Apartments Available In Buffalo

Even though unemployment is at a near-record low and inflation has been falling lately, finding an affordable apartment in Western New York has been pretty difficult lately. Here maybe a few options if you are housing hunting on a budget. There are tons of top-notch apartments available all around the...
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Honoring the Life and Legacy of Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98

The late Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98, had a clear mission in life — to erase the term “underrepresented minorities in medicine” from the health care lexicon. As associate director of admissions at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, he was a tireless advocate for diversity — recruiting and mentoring hundreds of scholars from traditionally underserved backgrounds.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Lenihan, Calabrese talk unexpected election results

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The red wave many people were expecting did not happen in Tuesday’s elections. On Wednesday morning, political analyst Carl Calabrese and former Erie County Democratic Chairman Len Lenihan joined us to take a look at this year’s election results. In the video above,...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teachers to picket before school Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo teachers will be picketing outside their schools Thursday in protest of muddled negotiations with the district, the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) announced in a release. In the release, the BTF stated they received a notification that the district will be canceling negotiations Wednesday, citing the need for time to […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Vandals destroy newly planted trees at Buffalo’s Sperry Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group dedicated to planting trees around Western New York is angry after vandals destroyed newly planted trees in Buffalo’s Sperry Park. Re-Tree WNY formed after more than 50,000 trees around Western New York were damaged in the 2006 October Surprise Storm. They’ve planted tens of thousands of trees since then with the help of community volunteers.
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof

Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara University President's Dinner honors individuals who have impacted lives of others

Niagara University will honor Bishop Darius G. Pridgen, the OSC Charitable Foundation, and the Rev. Joseph G. Hubbert, C.M., at Niagara University’s 2022 President’s Dinner, Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St. Proceeds from the President's Dinner benefit Niagara University's scholarship programs. Last year's dinner raised $400,000 – the highest total ever – toward student scholarship assistance.
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Ready 4 the Weekend: November 11

Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things you can take part in! Veterans Day at the Buffalo Naval Park Friday, 10 a.m. in the Hangar Building Buffalo Wine & Chocolates Festival Saturday, 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at The Powerhouse at the Buffalo Color Park “Our Famous Flea Market” Saturday, […]
