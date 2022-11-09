Read full article on original website
The Phoenix VA Health Care System has a new director. Meet Bryan C. Matthews
PHOENIX — The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the application of the new director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System. Bryan C. Matthews was announced to the position Tuesday and his post will be effective Dec. 18, 2022, a release from Veterans Affairs announced. “We are excited...
azmirror.com
Voters narrowly are favoring a proposal to give undocumented immigrant students in-state tuition, for now
The fate of a ballot measure that would help undocumented students who graduate from Arizona high schools afford college remained unclear after ballots counted Wednesday left it with 51% in support and 49% opposed. With more than 600,000 ballots across the state yet to be counted, including roughly 360,000 in...
Washington Examiner
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
scottsdale.org
SUSD, other districts faces massive cuts
Scottsdale Unified and most other Arizona schools districts will have to cut their current spending by nearly 18% unless state lawmakers act to authorize them to actually use the money they already have. State schools chief Kathy Hoffman warned legislative leaders last week that the constitutional spending limit for the...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
kjzz.org
Arizona ballots are still being counted. Here's why
Elections workers in Maricopa County have more than 400,000 ballots left to count, officials estimated Wednesday morning, meaning it could be days until final results are available for close statewide races. That estimate includes roughly 275,000 mail-in ballots that were returned on Election Day. Far more voters waited until the...
AZFamily
Christmas at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is here!
GOP asks judge to extend Maricopa County polling hours due to tabulation issues. Republicans filed a lawsuit to extend polling hours until 10 p.m. and delay voting results in Maricopa County because of tabulator issues. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman responds to voting tabulation problems. Updated: 1 hour ago.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
Chip-making powerhouse eyes second multibillion-dollar expansion in the Valley
A chip-making powerhouse is eyeing a second multibillion-dollar expansion right here in the Valley.
citysuntimes.com
Great Hearts raises over $800K at fifth annual Great Hearts Gala
Great Hearts Academies raised more than $800,000 during its fifth annual Great Hearts Gala. The night to remember, presented by Casas Bonitas and produced by Broadcast Rentals, took place on Sept. 24 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. The event was livestreamed across YouTube, Facebook and academy websites. The theme for this year’s event was “Emerald City,” a nod to "The Wizard of Oz." It supported the Teacher Excellence Fund, which provides bonus compensation every December to reward and retain the best Great Hearts teachers across Arizona.
azpm.org
No one giving up in race for Governor
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs took to the stage in Phoenix early on election night. She told her supporters that they would have to wait for final results. Hobbs, who is the current Secretary of State, also had some strong words for her Republican opponent Kari Lake. "We know my...
kjzz.org
How vulnerable Phoenix homeowners are being forced to move
Imagine owning a home and being told you need to move — and take your home with you. That’s the experience for some residents across metro Phoenix as developers buy mobile home parks. Periwinkle Mobile Home Park. As workers build apartments for Grand Canyon University students, Alondra Ruiz...
themainewire.com
AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems
UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Voters told voting machines aren’t working in Maricopa County AZ
A video out of Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday showed a man who appeared to be a county election worker advising dozens of voters waiting in line that their vote tabulation machines are not working. “We have two tabulators,” the apparent poll worker said in the video. “One of the...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
newsnationnow.com
Arizona vote count continues after Election Day stumbles
(NewsNation) — In Arizona, Election Day didn’t go as smoothly as many hoped and some races still hang in the balance. Problems with some voting machines resulted in misleading claims from some Republican politicians about election security and integrity. In the weeks leading up to the election, Arizona...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale adopts new rules for short-term rental property operators
PHOENIX — Scottsdale became the latest city to approve of new rules aiming to better guide short-term rental owners and properties. The new requirements include obtaining a Scottsdale license for each property, organizing sex offender and background checks on booking guests and having liability insurance, following a vote by the Scottsdale City Council on Oct. 25 unanimously in favor of the new rules.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
fox10phoenix.com
Vote count continues in Maricopa County
Results are still coming in for Arizona's most closely-watched races. FOX 10's Anita Roman visits the Maricopa County Election Center to find out where the ballot count stands the morning after Election Day.
