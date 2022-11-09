University of Oxford Details Findings in Climate Change (A Bridge Over Troubled Water? Flood Insurance and the Governance of Climate Change Adaptation): Climate Change

Read full article on original website
Climate change: West Africa’s oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It’s a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The...
Phys.org
Climate change to impact mountains on a global scale
Under the threat of climate change, mountain landscapes all over the world have the risk of becoming more hazardous to communities surrounding them, while their accelerated evolution may bring further environmental risks to surrounding areas. This is according to a scientist from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South...
Investigators from University of Parma Target Flood Risk Management (Quantitative Flood Hazard Assessment Methods: a Review): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management
-- Data detailed on Risk Management - Flood Risk Management have been presented. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Flood hazard assessment is a fundamental step in flood risk mapping. Quantitative assessment requires hydrodynamic modelling of the flooding process in order to calculate the spatial distribution of suitable flood hazard indicators representative of flooding intensity and frequency, hence its potential to result in harm.”
U.N. chief calls on wealthier nations to pay for devastation caused by climate change
At the United Nations climate conference, COP27, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and some of the poorest nations called on wealthier nations, which are responsible for the most carbon dioxide pollution, to pay for the damages climate change has caused. While some European countries stepped up this week at the...
earth.com
Mountain landscapes are being transformed by climate change
Mountain landscapes across the world are threatened by climate change. The evolution of these landscapes could lead to hazards and environmental risks affecting nearby communities. On the eve of COP27, a scientist from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg highlights the sensitivity of mountains to global climate change in...
Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers
It's time to stop with the misleading claims about progress on net-zero ambitions, a U.N. official said.
Why scientists are using the word scary over the climate crisis
The former BBC environment analyst Roger Harrabin has spent his career talking to scientists. Now they’re telling him they’re scared of what they’re seeing
CNBC
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
Humanity cannot indefinitely adapt to worsening climate crisis, major scientific review warns
Humans cannot endlessly adapt to the worsening climate crisis and "unprecedented" action is required from governments to avoid crossing irreversible tipping points, a major review has concluded.Leading global experts from the natural and social sciences have together produced a list of 10 critical climate insights from the latest climate-related research, which they have launched at the UN’s Cop27 summit in Egypt.Their report warns that rising sea levels capable of submerging coastal communities and extreme heat "intolerable to the human body", are examples of the "hard" limits of our ability to adapt, and which we now face in growing areas...
Phys.org
Efforts to adapt to climate change are not keeping pace with the growing risks
As climate impacts intensify across the globe, nations must dramatically increase funding and implementation of actions designed to help vulnerable nations and communities adapt to the climate storm, according to a new United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report. Released ahead of COP27—the latest round of climate talks taking place in...
Forest regeneration that earned multimillion-dollar carbon credits resulted in fewer trees, analysis finds
Projects meant to regenerate Australia’s outback forests to store carbon dioxide have been awarded millions of carbon credits – worth hundreds of millions of dollars – despite total tree and shrub cover in those areas having declined, a new analysis has found. It is the latest claim...
Climate crisis will have huge impact on Africa’s economies, study says
African countries, which are the least responsible for the global climate crisis, face seeing their GDP growth rate fall by up to 64% by the end of the century, according to research – even if the world succeeds in limiting global heating to 1.5C. As world leaders hustle over...
US News and World Report
African Insurers Take up Climate Change Fight With $14 Billion Pledge
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - A group of over 85 insurers in Africa has pledged to create a financing facility to provide $14 billion of cover to help the continent's most vulnerable communities deal with climate disaster risks such as floods and droughts. The commitment to create the African Climate Risk...
Government failing to protect US forests most critical to fighting climate change, activists say
Environmental groups are calling on the White House to take more concrete steps to shield the nation’s most important forests — the vast majority of which are on federal lands, and most of which have no formal protection. “It’s the large trees — the oldest trees in the...
Rich countries like Australia shouldn’t balk at climate spending – it will soon pay for itself
The money conversation is always fraught at the Cop climate negotiations, and this year it is particularly difficult given economic trouble in rich countries. But the global energy crisis works in favour of clean energy transition and achieving more meaningful emissions cuts down the track. The world is still short...
Oh FFS: A guide to climate change acronyms
The aid sector loves its acronyms. Stir in some climate science and the political language of global treaty negotiations, and you have the recipe for a (rapidly warming) cauldron of alphabet soup. Here’s a guide to some of the tongue-twisting abbreviations, acronyms, and initialisms that help make climate change language...
Developing countries ‘will need $2tn a year in climate funding by 2030’
Report co-written by Nicholas Stern says figure required to switch away from fossil fuels and cope with extreme weather impacts
Investors have trillions to fight climate change. Developing nations get little of it
Private investment is crucial to addressing climate change. But a big barrier to private investment in developing countries is the perception that risks are higher than in industrialized nations.
myscience.org
How will the Dutch lowlands respond when the sea level rises by two and by five metres?
Climate change is not leaving rich countries untouched. Researchers from Utrecht University have mapped what will happen to the Netherlands at two and at five metres of sea level rise if we only maintain the current water management system and do not take additional measures. First of all, the low-lying half of the country becomes boggy and saline groundwater forces its way to the surface. In addition, the rivers rise with sea level along their full length up to the national borders. Not only will all the floodplains along rivers and tidal flats and marshes on the coast be flooded more often, but there will also be a much higher chance of dike breaches and inland flooding. It then takes a long time to pump out the water and reclaim the polders. Furthermore, the Wadden Islands will erode and be washed over. The banks of river estuaries such as the Western Scheldt also erode and dykes will be undercut, again increasing flood risk. At two metres of sea level rise, these effects are less severe and the changes are slower. The rivers in the east of the Netherlands, for example, will then barely rise at all.
Climate finance and human rights fears: what happened on day two of Cop27?
Money! Money! Money! dominated the second full day of Cop27, with a deep chasm emerging between long-time polluting rich states and developing countries that need finance to deal with devastating extreme weather events while also cutting emissions. Meanwhile, Egypt will realise it cannot hold such a significant international conference without...
