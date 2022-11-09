ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

University of Oxford Details Findings in Climate Change (A Bridge Over Troubled Water? Flood Insurance and the Governance of Climate Change Adaptation): Climate Change

By Insurance Daily News
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Climate change to impact mountains on a global scale

Under the threat of climate change, mountain landscapes all over the world have the risk of becoming more hazardous to communities surrounding them, while their accelerated evolution may bring further environmental risks to surrounding areas. This is according to a scientist from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South...
InsuranceNewsNet

Investigators from University of Parma Target Flood Risk Management (Quantitative Flood Hazard Assessment Methods: a Review): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management

-- Data detailed on Risk Management - Flood Risk Management have been presented. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Flood hazard assessment is a fundamental step in flood risk mapping. Quantitative assessment requires hydrodynamic modelling of the flooding process in order to calculate the spatial distribution of suitable flood hazard indicators representative of flooding intensity and frequency, hence its potential to result in harm.”
earth.com

Mountain landscapes are being transformed by climate change

Mountain landscapes across the world are threatened by climate change. The evolution of these landscapes could lead to hazards and environmental risks affecting nearby communities. On the eve of COP27, a scientist from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg highlights the sensitivity of mountains to global climate change in...
The Independent

Humanity cannot indefinitely adapt to worsening climate crisis, major scientific review warns

Humans cannot endlessly adapt to the worsening climate crisis and "unprecedented" action is required from governments to avoid crossing irreversible tipping points, a major review has concluded.Leading global experts from the natural and social sciences have together produced a list of 10 critical climate insights from the latest climate-related research, which they have launched at the UN’s Cop27 summit in Egypt.Their report warns that rising sea levels capable of submerging coastal communities and extreme heat "intolerable to the human body", are examples of the "hard" limits of our ability to adapt, and which we now face in growing areas...
Phys.org

Efforts to adapt to climate change are not keeping pace with the growing risks

As climate impacts intensify across the globe, nations must dramatically increase funding and implementation of actions designed to help vulnerable nations and communities adapt to the climate storm, according to a new United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report. Released ahead of COP27—the latest round of climate talks taking place in...
US News and World Report

African Insurers Take up Climate Change Fight With $14 Billion Pledge

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - A group of over 85 insurers in Africa has pledged to create a financing facility to provide $14 billion of cover to help the continent's most vulnerable communities deal with climate disaster risks such as floods and droughts. The commitment to create the African Climate Risk...
The New Humanitarian

Oh FFS: A guide to climate change acronyms

The aid sector loves its acronyms. Stir in some climate science and the political language of global treaty negotiations, and you have the recipe for a (rapidly warming) cauldron of alphabet soup. Here’s a guide to some of the tongue-twisting abbreviations, acronyms, and initialisms that help make climate change language...
myscience.org

How will the Dutch lowlands respond when the sea level rises by two and by five metres?

Climate change is not leaving rich countries untouched. Researchers from Utrecht University have mapped what will happen to the Netherlands at two and at five metres of sea level rise if we only maintain the current water management system and do not take additional measures. First of all, the low-lying half of the country becomes boggy and saline groundwater forces its way to the surface. In addition, the rivers rise with sea level along their full length up to the national borders. Not only will all the floodplains along rivers and tidal flats and marshes on the coast be flooded more often, but there will also be a much higher chance of dike breaches and inland flooding. It then takes a long time to pump out the water and reclaim the polders. Furthermore, the Wadden Islands will erode and be washed over. The banks of river estuaries such as the Western Scheldt also erode and dykes will be undercut, again increasing flood risk. At two metres of sea level rise, these effects are less severe and the changes are slower. The rivers in the east of the Netherlands, for example, will then barely rise at all.
The Guardian

Climate finance and human rights fears: what happened on day two of Cop27?

Money! Money! Money! dominated the second full day of Cop27, with a deep chasm emerging between long-time polluting rich states and developing countries that need finance to deal with devastating extreme weather events while also cutting emissions. Meanwhile, Egypt will realise it cannot hold such a significant international conference without...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy