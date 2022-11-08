The USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research invites applications for its research fellowships for senior scholars, advanced-standing PhD candidates, and USC undergraduate and graduate students. Fellowships are open to scholars from any discipline and anywhere in the world. All fellowships support research with the USC Shoah Foundation Visual History Archive and related USC resources and collections, which you can read more about below. Each fellow is required to spend a period in residence at the USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research in Los Angeles, California.

