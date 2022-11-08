ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Announces Calls for Applications for Research Fellowships

The USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research invites applications for its research fellowships for senior scholars, advanced-standing PhD candidates, and USC undergraduate and graduate students. Fellowships are open to scholars from any discipline and anywhere in the world. All fellowships support research with the USC Shoah Foundation Visual History Archive and related USC resources and collections, which you can read more about below. Each fellow is required to spend a period in residence at the USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research in Los Angeles, California.
USC receives $1.5 million in federal funding dedicated toward MPH degree scholarships

The Department of Population and Public Health Sciences at Keck School of Medicine of USC has been awarded $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Resources and Services Administration grant is dedicated towards training the next generation of the public health workforce through the provision of Master’s in Public Health scholarships. The Department was one of only 29 universities in the nation to receive the grant.
Countering Antisemitism through Education

USC Shoah Foundation offers a robust collection of resources, events and activities to counter antisemitism for educators and students—on the USC campus and beyond—for the 2022-2023 academic year. Initiatives at USC began with the September 16-18 Stronger than Hate Leadership Summit for student leaders. The three-day event, led...
