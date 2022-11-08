ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salmon Fried Rice

Heat oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and the light green and white scallion slices; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add frozen vegetables; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and starting to brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in rice; cook, stirring often, until the rice is lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add salmon, soy sauce and Sriracha; cook, stirring constantly, until the rice is well coated and the salmon is hot, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
Homemade Croutons

Store plain croutons in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 month. Refrigerate seasoned croutons in an airtight container for up to 1 month. Herb, Garlic & Parmesan: In Step 2, add 1 tsp. Italian seasoning and an additional 1/4 tsp. ground pepper to the spice/oil mixture before adding the bread. In Step 3, bake the croutons for 10 minutes; remove from oven and sprinkle with 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Bake until golden brown and crispy, about 10 minutes.
Beer-Cheese Soup

Add broth, half-and-half and mustard, stirring until combined. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in cheese, pepper, salt and cayenne until melted and combined, about 1 minute. Working in batches, pour the mixture into a blender. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until pureed to desired consistency, 1 to 2 minutes. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Ladle the soup into 6 bowls. Top with bacon, scallions and/or chives, if desired.
Ina Garten’s Creamy Chicken Thighs with Lemon and Thyme

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It's easy to prepare but special enough to serve to company. For us, Christmas comes once every two years, in...
Pumpkin Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Whisk pastry flour, all-purpose flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Add pumpkin, water, granulated sugar, brown sugar, oil and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla; whisk until smooth. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and spread into an even layer. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan on a wire rack for 1 hour before frosting.
Mini No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Divide the filling evenly among the cups, about 2 tablespoons each, spreading with a spoon or offset spatula to smooth. Freeze for at least 2 hours and up to 2 days. Remove the cheesecakes from the muffin tin; remove the liners and transfer the cheesecakes to a plate or serving tray. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.
Pumpkin Brownies

Whisk flour, cocoa, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, salt, nutmeg and cloves in a medium bowl. Whisk sugar, pumpkin, egg, butter, oil and vanilla in a large bowl until well combined. Add the flour mixture, stirring until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Pour into the prepared pan and spread in an even layer.
Our Favorite Holiday Morning Recipes: Lemon Bundt Cake

Step 1Make cake: Heat oven to 350ºF. Very generously butter and flour a large (15-cup) Bundt pan, tapping out excess flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Step 2In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on...
Salmon Burgers

Flake salmon into large pieces in a medium bowl. Add panko, parsley, mayonnaise, egg, capers, everything bagel seasoning, salt, 3 tablespoons scallions and 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest; stir to fully combine. Using your hands, shape the mixture into 4 patties (3 1/2-by-3/4-inch). Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes. Combine...
Pumpkin Snickerdoodles

Whisk all-purpose flour, pastry flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Place butter, brown sugar and 1/4 cup granulated sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Beat in pumpkin and vanilla. Add egg and beat well to combine. Reduce speed to low; gradually add the flour mixture, beating until just combined.
Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread Will Be the Most Talked-About Dish at Thanksgiving Dinner

From family gatherings to office potlucks, the last two months of the year are littered with a myriad of gatherings that are anchored by delicious food. Whether you crave some juicy turkey for Thanksgiving or a tasty holiday ham on Christmas, this season has something for everyone. With that in mind, it’s always fun to be the one that brings the dish that everyone can’t stop raving about. That’s why when I saw everyone’s favorite “internet grandma” Babs showcase a recipe for Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread, I knew I had to bookmark it to give it a try later.
Cranberry Scones

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Cranberry scones drizzled with white chocolate that are flaky and perfectly balanced between tart and sweet, and festive as can be in appearance. Certainly sounds like an ideal Thanksgiving breakfast to us. Adapted...
White Pepper vs. Black Pepper: What's the Difference?

Widely used in cuisines around the world, peppercorns' roots are traceable to South India. Tellicherry peppercorns, grown in Thalassery, a city on the Malabar coast of Kerala, are considered some of the finest peppercorns in the world. Both black and white peppercorns are small dried berries from the same vine. The difference lies in when the berries are harvested and how they are processed.
ThePrep: Cozy Veggie-Packed Dinners to Make in a 9x13

I'm dusting off my 9-by-13-inch baking dish for this week's dinners, and I couldn't be more excited. With some temperature drops forecasted here in Seattle, baked dishes are the coziest way to warm up after a busy day. Even more so, these dinners are veggie-packed and deliver vitamins and minerals to support our immune system during the cold season.
