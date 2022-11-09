ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair

Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search

AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State

On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'

Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State

Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'

CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

247Sports

