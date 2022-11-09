Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huge addition as country’s No. 1 safety looks to return to Ohio State for The Game
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who has plans to return to Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
A pair of second- and third-place teams in the SEC West square off in Oxford this weekend as Alabama visits Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. It's an unusual spot for the Crimson Tide to be in, losing multiple games before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, at 7-2 ...
LSU the favorite to land five-star cornerback after visit for Alabama game
LSU was trending in the right direction for five-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) cornerback Desmond Ricks before the Alabama game. After the huge win, the interest between the Tigers and Ricks skyrocketed. LSU is now an 85% favorite to land the No. 12 player in the country and the No. 2 overall cornerback in the 2023 class.
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
247Sports
Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair
Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
USC and UCLA as No. 8 and No. 12 in CFP Rankings "makes no sense"
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
Tom Izzo officially welcomes the No. 3 recruiting class in the country
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo officially welcomed his stellar 2023 recruiting class officially today, the first day prospects in the 2023 recruiting class are allowed to sign. Five-star center Xavier Booker, four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, and four-star small forward Gehrig Normand signed their letters of intent on the...
Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State
On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
247Sports
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'
Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
Dinich on where Clemson stands in CFP picture, how damaging Saturday's loss was
On ESPN’s Championship Drive show, Heather Dinich was asked how damaging Clemson’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame last Saturday night was to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes. Clemson of course (...)
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa basketball's 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman
Iowa basketball picked up its first win of the season on Monday night as the Hawkeyes took down Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena to improve to 1-0 on the young season. All five starters scored in double-figures for the Hawkeyes as Tony Perkins led the way with 16, Kris Murray...
Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State
Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'
CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0