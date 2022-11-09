ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Midterm elections 2022: Live updates and results

The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections. With 36 governorships, 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats up for grabs — and more than 40 million early votes cast — it's not hyperbole to say a lot is at stake, which is why President Biden and former President Donald Trump spent the last few days barnstorming the country, stumping at rallies in key races.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Man arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting machine

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who is a registered Democratic voter has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting equipment by allegedly inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine at a polling station during the primary election in June, authorities said. No elections data were accessed, and the June 28 incident didn’t cause any major disruption to voting, authorities said. But it heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Experts say even unsuccessful breaches could become major problems in the days leading up to and on Tuesday’s midterm election, causing delays at polling places or sowing the seeds of misinformation campaigns. Richard Patton, 31, of Pueblo was arrested on Thursday by members of the Pueblo Police Department High-Tech Crime Unit for investigation of tampering with voting equipment, a felony, and cybercrime-unauthorized access, a misdemeanor, the department said in a statement.
PUEBLO, CO
The Independent

US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big

Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
GEORGIA STATE
Nevada Current

It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election Day has morphed into Election Week. Tuesday ended with none of Nevada’s top ticket races being called. Election officials at Clark and Washoe counties, which together make up almost 90% of the state population,  announced they did not have the resources to process the mail ballots that were received on Election Day via the […] The post It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy