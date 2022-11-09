Read full article on original website
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
WATCH: Kari Lake sounds off on 'embarrassment' over voting issues in Arizona
As Arizona voters face problems at the polls, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake slammed the issues at voting locations as an "embarrassment."
Washington Examiner
Fateful eight: Polls in key Senate races show midterm elections going down to the wire
With less than 48 hours until polls close, several key races in the House and Senate that will determine which party gains control of Congress for the next two years remain uncertain. Polling released in the final days leading up to election night shows Democrats and Republicans neck and neck...
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
buzzfeednews.com
Two Poll Workers In Georgia Were Dismissed After Officials Found "Questionable Social Media Posts"
On Tuesday morning, minutes before the polls opened, a mother and son in Georgia were terminated as poll workers after concerns were raised over comments made on social media and during a virtual poll worker event that was held on Sunday, election officials said. At 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Laura Kronen...
KSDK
Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power
WASHINGTON — All 435 House seats are up for election as part of the midterms, which will decide the balance of power for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term in office. There are also 35 Senate seats on the line and gubernatorial elections being held...
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Midnight model shows GOP barely winning control of House
Laughing matter: Midnight projection shows GOP barely winning control of House. NBC News is projecting Republicans will secure the majority in the House by one seat but left the door open for Democrats to hold on to their majority. The projection just before midnight was Republicans with 219 seats and...
Midterm elections 2022: Live updates and results
The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections. With 36 governorships, 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats up for grabs — and more than 40 million early votes cast — it's not hyperbole to say a lot is at stake, which is why President Biden and former President Donald Trump spent the last few days barnstorming the country, stumping at rallies in key races.
Man arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting machine
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who is a registered Democratic voter has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting equipment by allegedly inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine at a polling station during the primary election in June, authorities said. No elections data were accessed, and the June 28 incident didn’t cause any major disruption to voting, authorities said. But it heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Experts say even unsuccessful breaches could become major problems in the days leading up to and on Tuesday’s midterm election, causing delays at polling places or sowing the seeds of misinformation campaigns. Richard Patton, 31, of Pueblo was arrested on Thursday by members of the Pueblo Police Department High-Tech Crime Unit for investigation of tampering with voting equipment, a felony, and cybercrime-unauthorized access, a misdemeanor, the department said in a statement.
US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big
Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
Arkansas governor: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeats Chris Jones
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the Arkansas gubernatorial race, defeating Democrat Chris Jones.
It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election Day has morphed into Election Week. Tuesday ended with none of Nevada’s top ticket races being called. Election officials at Clark and Washoe counties, which together make up almost 90% of the state population, announced they did not have the resources to process the mail ballots that were received on Election Day via the […] The post It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient appeared first on Nevada Current.
Democrats' Most Embarrassing Loss of the 2022 Midterms
Poor messaging and bad bets led to Democrats backsliding in a place they otherwise should have dominated.
First two Senate races called as experts predict long night of counting ahead
Two Senate races were called by the Associated Press at 7pm eastern Tuesday evening: Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has won reelection while Peter Welch, a Democrat, has won the race to succeed Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. Neither race was expected to be contested and are just two...
Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner
Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? These key races will decide
Election Day is over, but control of Congress still hung in the balance Wednesday morning.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
