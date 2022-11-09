Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
USC and UCLA as No. 8 and No. 12 in CFP Rankings "makes no sense"
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
Can Ohio State football beat Michigan twice? The Buckeyes may need to for national title
Gene Smith has said he's open for Ohio State to face rival Michigan two straight weeks on the football field. Once USC and UCLA join the Big Ten in 2024, the Ohio State athletic director said he's in favor of eliminating East and West divisions in the conference, bringing the possibility of a rematch between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes.
Rating playoff contenders controlling their destinies, from Michigan and LSU, to Oregon and Ohio State: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at destiny after the release of the second playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Which teams truly are in a situation of making the playoff if they win out, and why are there so...
CFP Rankings: Georgia jumps to No. 1 while TCU enters picture at 4
The Georgia Bulldogs are now top dog in the College Football Playoff rankings after their win over Tennessee while TCU finally got some love from the committee.
ESPN
Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win
Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
Ohio State's Week 1 win vs. Notre Dame has become important again for College Football Playoff rank
The biggest game of the year for Ohio State always comes at the end of November against rivals Michigan. This season is no different. Assuming the Buckeyes and Wolverines win the next two weeks, that game in Columbus will decide who stays undefeated, goes to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely makes the College Football Playoff.
FOX Sports
Ohio State vs. Indiana, TCU vs. Texas, more we're watching in Week 11
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to bounce back from a lackluster victory and remain undefeated as they welcome Indiana to Columbus to kick off Week 11 of college football action on Saturday. That's one of four games on FOX, including a huge Pac-12 matchup between No. 6...
Inexperienced teams collide as Oregon St. hosts Florida AM
Both the Oregon State Beavers and Florida A&M Rattlers are trying to break in rosters that include nine new players
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman and Texas A&M pledge, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
When Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks committed to Texas A&M in late September, he chose the Aggies over several others finalists. Among them was the Oregon Ducks, who had previously hosted the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman on a visit and had built a ...
FOX Sports
Ohio State-Indiana, Oregon-Washington: Week 11 by the numbers
No. 2 Ohio State will try to improve to 10-0 Saturday when it plays host to Indiana on FOX Big Noon Kickoff. The Buckeyes are trying to remain one of two undefeated teams in the Big Ten (No. 3 Michigan) as they seem destined for a showdown against the Wolverines on Nov. 26 that will carry massive College Football Playoff implications.
Tigers tumble in latest CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its second set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night. Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) fell down to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan, Ohio State remain only 2 teams in FBS within top 10 of 2 key categories
As the end of the season comes into view, there’s one big question looming over the B1G. Who will take home the championship trophy?. It appears that question and others will be answered as Ohio State and Michigan face each other in 2 weeks. In a battle of elite programs, the Wolverines and Buckeyes will battle it out for the B1G and a probable playoff berth. According to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, Ohio State has an 87% shot of reaching the playoffs, while Michigan has a 65% shot. Both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are amongst the teams with the highest odds of reaching the CFP, behind only Georgia with a 92% probability.
Clemson stays inside Top 10 in CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee still believes Clemson is a Top 10 team in the country. As a result of the road loss to Notre Dame, the Tigers dropped six spots from last week’s rankings but are still No. 10 in the second installment of the CFP rankings. One spot ahead of the Tigers is Alabama, which suffered its second loss of the season to LSU on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ole Miss and UCLA are right behind Clemson at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively. With the shakeup over this past weekend, the Top 4 teams now consist of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Meanwhile, Notre Dame jumped to No. 20 with the win over Clemson. There are still three weeks of the regular season and conference championship games ahead, so much can change between now and Dec. 4, when the committee decides the final playoff teams. Here is the full list of rankings. Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington List The top 25 2023 recruiting classes in college football so far
Panthers down Falcons Thursday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field […]
Comments / 0