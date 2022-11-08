Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may chip in $4.4 million for Montview Manor senior housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mystery Surrounds Strange Disappearance Of US Army VeteranThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDenver, CO
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo Health Department reluctant to share data showing rise in RSV rateHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Douglas County residents turn down school bonds; Littleton approves arts and tourism tax
The Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns Wednesday. The request to the taxpayers for $60 million per year, in perpetuity, is specifically intended to make the district more competitive in hiring and would have added about $255 per year in property taxes for a half-million-dollar home, according to the district. “If you've been...
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
Weekly decisively wins DougCo sheriff’s race preliminary results show
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Darren Weekly appears to have won the race to be the county’s next sheriff, according to preliminary results released by the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
DougCo open space tax extended in landslide vote
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. The Dawson Butte Open Space and Trail. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Micki Clark thought the Douglas County open space tax extension ballot question would pass in Tuesday's general election. Still, she didn't expect to see this kind of result.
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
DougCo schools bond measure fails; mill levy override too close to call
(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo voters rejected the district’s proposal for a $450 million bond (ballot initiative 5B) to build new neighborhood schools, expand several middle schools, shore up critical maintenance needs, and enhance security by a margin of 8%.
douglas.co.us
2022 Douglas County General Election unofficial results
Please note that this page reflects Douglas County election results only. For overall statewide results, please visit the Colorado 2022 General Election Unofficial Results page. Unofficial election results are posted a minimum of three times on election night: after the polls close but no later than 8 p.m., at or...
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat.
Green Valley Ranch homeowners say unfair HOA fines are displacing residents
DENVER — Residents in Green Valley Ranch say that they are being targeted and bullied with bogus fines by their HOA and that's resulting in some families being displaced from their homes. Homeowners joined The Redress Movement outside of the Wellington E. Webb Building on Thursday. They're saying this...
DougCo schools superintendent disappointed but optimistic after failed votes
(Castle Rock, CO) In an email to DougCo school district parents, teachers, and staff, superintendent Erin Kane said she’s grateful to the community for coming together to support ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, even though it’s likely neither will pass.
broomfieldleader.com
Lindstedt on pace to defeat Dougherty in House District 33 race
Broomfield Democrat William Lindstedt is on pace to defeat Thornton Republican Stacie Dougherty for the open seat to represent House District 33. Election night returns as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday revealed Lindstedt was leading Dougherty 61% to 38%. At that point, Lindstedt had received 21,798 votes compared to 13,765 for Dougherty.
boulderreportinglab.org
🗳️ Special edition: Election results so far
Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot
Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
Election results for Denver area sheriff's races
DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson, Douglas and Adams counties have been decided after Tuesday night's election, while the current sheriff in Arapahoe County was headed to victory on Friday. Jefferson County. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who...
Denver voters let landlords off the hook as early results for ordinance 305 come in | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Early election night results show Denver voters soundly rejecting a proposal requiring landlords to pay a $75 per year per property to fund legal representation for renters facing eviction. Just over 104,000 votes have been counted, with about 60% of voters rejecting the ordinance. The ordinance was expected to raise...
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Boulder County’s next commissioner will be Ashley Stolzmann
Ashley Stolzmann looks to be the next Boulder County commissioner after winning 81.3% of the vote in the second round of election results. Stolzmann’s only opponent for County District Three was Libertarian candidate Bo Shaffer, who received 16,238 votes of the 87,114 counted so far for the commissioner election.
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
cpr.org
Question 300, Issue 301: Colorado Springs voters appear to decide against legalizing recreational marijuana sales
Colorado Springs residents appear to have voted down a ballot measure that would have allowed the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits. The ballot measure, if rejected, would reaffirm the city’s hostility toward the decade-old industry. Late Tuesday night, voters were rejecting recreational cannabis sales in Colorado Springs...
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com
Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War
Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the Denver’s oldest operating cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
