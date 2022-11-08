ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

The Denver Gazette

Douglas County residents turn down school bonds; Littleton approves arts and tourism tax

The Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns Wednesday. The request to the taxpayers for $60 million per year, in perpetuity, is specifically intended to make the district more competitive in hiring and would have added about $255 per year in property taxes for a half-million-dollar home, according to the district. “If you've been...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Mike McKibbin

DougCo open space tax extended in landslide vote

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 10, 2022. The Dawson Butte Open Space and Trail. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Micki Clark thought the Douglas County open space tax extension ballot question would pass in Tuesday's general election. Still, she didn't expect to see this kind of result.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
douglas.co.us

2022 Douglas County General Election unofficial results

Please note that this page reflects Douglas County election results only. For overall statewide results, please visit the Colorado 2022 General Election Unofficial Results page. Unofficial election results are posted a minimum of three times on election night: after the polls close but no later than 8 p.m., at or...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Lindstedt on pace to defeat Dougherty in House District 33 race

Broomfield Democrat William Lindstedt is on pace to defeat Thornton Republican Stacie Dougherty for the open seat to represent House District 33. Election night returns as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday revealed Lindstedt was leading Dougherty 61% to 38%. At that point, Lindstedt had received 21,798 votes compared to 13,765 for Dougherty.
BROOMFIELD, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

🗳️ Special edition: Election results so far

Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot

Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Election results for Denver area sheriff's races

DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson, Douglas and Adams counties have been decided after Tuesday night's election, while the current sheriff in Arapahoe County was headed to victory on Friday. Jefferson County. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Question 300, Issue 301: Colorado Springs voters appear to decide against legalizing recreational marijuana sales

Colorado Springs residents appear to have voted down a ballot measure that would have allowed the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits. The ballot measure, if rejected, would reaffirm the city’s hostility toward the decade-old industry. Late Tuesday night, voters were rejecting recreational cannabis sales in Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War

Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the Denver’s oldest operating cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
DENVER, CO

