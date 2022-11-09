Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the...
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
Outgoing Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson, Gov.-elect Sanders meet after historic election victory
"Governor Hutchinson congratulated the Governor-elect on her historic victory and committed his administration to full cooperation with her and her team to ensure a seamless transition," Sanders' spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. Deere said Sanders thanked Hutchinson for his years of service to Arkansans, including his support to...
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Wisconsin Republicans fail to achieve veto-proof majority
Wisconsin Republicans did not succeed in their mission to win a veto-proof majority in the state Assembly and Senate. The GOP would have needed to win two-thirds majorities in each chamber in order to gain the power to override the governor's vetoes. While they did flip one Senate seat, getting the 22 seats necessary in that chamber, they fell short in the Assembly.
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
Second error in Linn elections caught as state results finalized
DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
Squabble over PSC elections keeps races off ballot
ATLANTA — Georgia voters chose a governor, a senator, and a slew of other key positions in Tuesday’s election. But two important races were not on the ballot: seats on the state’s Public Service Commission. A Voting Rights Act lawsuit stopped the election — and could change how Georgians choose commissioners.
State Election Favors Democrats
With the closure of polling locations Tuesday evening, November 8, New Mexico’s 2022 General Election was all over but the counting. In Sierra County and throughout the state, alert citizens and many anxious party faithfuls were poised for the results as they began to be tallied. The final statewide count concluded heavily in favor of New Mexico’s Democratic party, although several of the races prompted excitement as the ballot boxes from various precincts were opened. While the outcome of Tuesday’s election delivered both happiness and disappointment, in line with each individual voter’s hopes and expectations, the results will no doubt set a tone many governmental functions will continue to reflect over the next four years.
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general
Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time. "We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve...
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
Wilkes-Barre mayor defends budget, $10,000 raise to critic
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown defended his 2023 city budget proposal and the $10,000 raise he gave himself for next year after one person offered critical testimony at Thursday’s budget hearing. The $53.2 million spending plan includes nearly $1.1 million less revenue and spending than this year’s plan,...
Luzerne County election board to hold special meeting on ballot paper shortage
The Luzerne County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the ballot paper shortage that caused widespread problems in the county’s general election on Tuesday. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre, election board...
Democrats differ on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – While Republican lawmakers and the Illinois law enforcement are nearly unanimously opposed to the cashless bail provision set to go into effect Jan. 1 as part of the SAFE T Act, there are different opinions among Democrats on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability,...
Edwards: Baby's fentanyl death was 'absolute failure' from child welfare officials
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards broke his silence Wednesday on the recent death of baby Jahrei Paul, who died from fentanyl one week after state child welfare officials received an urgent warning about his family members using drugs. Paul died on Halloween and The Advocate | The...
Hutchinson proposes $550 million increase in education spending
(The Center Square) - The proposed budget from Arkansas’ outgoing governor comes with a surplus of $564 million over the next two years and a $550 million increase in spending for education. The education spending would be broken up into a $200 million increase for fiscal year 2024 and...
$355 million awarded in public safety, judicial services grants
(The Center Square) – An additional $355 million in grants are being awarded for public safety programs and services throughout Texas, including homeland security, border security, law enforcement support, victims services, anti-human trafficking efforts, and others. The money comes through federal and state programs. "Texas continues working to improve...
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missouri using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
