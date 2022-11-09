People keep asking if Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick for the Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina, and we haven’t really had an answer. But now, yeah, we’re thinking he’s in talks to come back! Ahem. That comes from Collider, which says Reeves is set to appear in Ballerina as the Baba Yaga himself. We don’t know how extensive his appearance would be (they hopefully won’t turn this into a Book Of Boba Fett situation where the character from the main thing comes in and completely dominates the spin-off), but we do know that another familiar face from the John Wick movies will be making an appearance that does sound like it will be important.

2 DAYS AGO