ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

NBA scout says Kyrie Irving openly defied Steve Nash's play calls

How dysfunctional are the Brooklyn Nets, you ask? A report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis about sums it up. Lewis spoke to an NBA advance scout with "years" of experience who attended the Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 (three days before head coach Steve Nash was fired) and witnessed guard Kyrie Irving do something he had never seen in an NBA game before.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...

Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK (AP) — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that’s become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James takes stand in support of Kyrie Irving

LeBron James spoke up on Thursday and voiced support for his suspended former teammate, Kyrie Irving. Irving is currently serving a 5-game suspension for the Brooklyn Nets. The team reportedly has a long list of things Irving must do before being cleared to return to action. A recent report even said that Irving’s suspension will likely last longer than five games.
WKYC

Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy