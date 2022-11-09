Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s Shocking Defiance of Steve Nash Revealed
Steve Nash knew it was over after this.
NBA Executive Reveals Kyrie Irving’s Next Possible Team
NBA headlines have been dominated by Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets the last few days and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. What is occurring between the two sides is unprecedented stuff and garnering a ton of attention. Irving is currently suspended for at least five games...
Kyrie Irving Meets With NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, per Report
As expected, the Nets star reportedly met with Silver about his sharing of an antisemitic film a couple weeks ago.
NBC Sports
NBA scout says Kyrie Irving openly defied Steve Nash's play calls
How dysfunctional are the Brooklyn Nets, you ask? A report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis about sums it up. Lewis spoke to an NBA advance scout with "years" of experience who attended the Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 (three days before head coach Steve Nash was fired) and witnessed guard Kyrie Irving do something he had never seen in an NBA game before.
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...
Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
Yardbarker
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. While teams like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have become relevant worldwide with modern dynasties and teams like the New York Knicks remain popular because of the massive market they are in, the Lakers have combined both.
LeBron James defends Kyrie Irving, thinks reinstatement requirements are 'excessive'
LeBron James thinks that Kyrie Irving should be allowed to play. The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter on Thursday in defense of his former teammates, who has been related to an antisemitic film he shared on social media. James said he thought that Irving should be allowed to...
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK (AP) — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that’s become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
LeBron James takes stand in support of Kyrie Irving
LeBron James spoke up on Thursday and voiced support for his suspended former teammate, Kyrie Irving. Irving is currently serving a 5-game suspension for the Brooklyn Nets. The team reportedly has a long list of things Irving must do before being cleared to return to action. A recent report even said that Irving’s suspension will likely last longer than five games.
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
