ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The 2022 Wipeout: What Will Connecticut’s GOP Learn From It?

As it became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that another Democratic sweep of Connecticut’s statewide and congressional offices was inevitable, I asked myself a variation of Albert Einstein’s now-famous quote about insanity: How can Republicans in our state think that the same strategy that has failed them multiple times will work if they simply deploy it over and over again?
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results

Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Election Day 2022: What to Know If You Are Voting in Conn.

Today is Election Day. Connecticut voters are heading to the polls to decide several political races, including governor. Any voter who is in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Here is everything you need to know for Election Day 2022. Who Is Running for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut Election 2022: Rep. Sean Scanlon wins comptroller race

HARTFORD, Conn. — Democratic state Rep. Sean Scanlon will now fill the seat of Connecticut's comptroller. The state comptroller handles the public accounting and financial services for the state. This includes administering benefits for employees and retirees. They develop accounting policy and oversight, as well as prepare financial reports at the state, federal, or local levels.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Bob Stefanowski concedes Connecticut gubernatorial race

Connecticut businessman and candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski has conceded his run for office. Stefanowski released a statement Wednesday thanking his supporters. "Thank you to those of you who believed in this campaign and our mission to provide a better Connecticut." Stefanowski goes on to say, "I implore Gov. Lamont...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Recount? Votes in the 5th District race could be counted again

HARTFORD, Conn. — With a tight Fifth Congressional District race between Jahana Hayes and George Logan, it is increasingly likely to come down to a recount. The state has outlined specific procedures as to what triggers a recount and how they are done. In the event of a close...
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut Election 2022: State Treasurer race

CONNECTICUT, USA — After over three years of serving as Connecticut's current State Treasurer, Shawn T. Wooden will not be seeking reelection. The decision was announced this past spring. With that said, there is an empty seat to fill to handle the state's finances in the governor's administration. Erick...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy