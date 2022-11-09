Read full article on original website
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
WYFF4.com
Tim Scott faces challenger Krystle Matthews for U.S. Senate in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Incumbent Republican Senator Tim Scott was a congressman in 2013 when appointed to the U.S. Senate by then-governor Nikki Haley. Senator Jim DeMint resigned from the seat in 2012. Scott then won a 2014 special election to fill the six-year term. In 2016, he won his...
U.S. Senate: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat
The race between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years
Marjorie Taylor Greene Asks DeSantis to Not Run in 2024: 'We Need Trump'
Marjorie Taylor Greene asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to not run for president in 2024, adding that Republicans need former President Donald Trump "back in the White House." The Georgia representative made the remarks on Monday evening at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, for the former president's last campaign stop...
Washington Examiner
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
Marco Rubio wins reelection despite being drastically outspent as Florida slips away as swing state
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida easily won reelection in Florida despite being drastically outspent by Democrats in a sign that the Sunshine State is becoming solidly Republican. Democratic Representative Val Demings, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2016, significantly outraised Mr Rubio in the race. Ms Demings’...
Biden calls DeSantis 'Donald Trump incarnate' at Florida reception for Crist
President Joe Biden called the Florida gubernatorial election “one of the most important races in the country” and blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as “Donald Trump incarnate.”. Biden was speaking at a reception for Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is looking to return to the governor’s mansion...
Tim Scott wins second full term in US Senate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott has been re-elected to a second full term in Congress, according to the Associated Press. During his campaign, Scott touted himself as a symbol of stability and progress for conservatives and has become a party leader in fundraising and on the issues of race and policing. […]
Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
Trump Lost the Midterms. DeSantis Won.
The next big question in American politics: Is Florida’s reelected governor, Ron DeSantis, a leader or a follower, a man or a mouse?. DeSantis had a big night yesterday. Now he’s preparing to seek the Republican nomination for president. Ex-President Donald Trump stands in his way, testing the slogans and insults he’ll use against DeSantis—hoping that the angry sounds will intimidate DeSantis into abandoning the impending contest before it starts.
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
Rubio wins reelection in Florida Senate race
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is projected to defeat his Democratic rival, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), sending him to a third term in the Senate. CNN and Fox News called the the race for Rubio at around 8 p.m. Rubio’s victory is likely to help cement the notion that Florida, a...
Senator Michael Bennet secures re-election in Colorado by defeating Joe O'Dea
The Fox News Decision Desk projects that incumbent Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet will defeat Republican businessman Joe O’Dea. The Colorado Senate race became an unexpected pickup opportunity for the Republicans, though the state has trended toward Democrats in recent years. O'Dea, a moderate Republican businessman, gained attention as...
Jared Moskowitz beats Trump backer Joe Budd in race to replace U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch
The Democratic candidate is Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz. The Republican candidate is Joe Budd, who has held positions in Palm Beach County Republican Party. Bouyed by voters in his home county, Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz beat Trump supporter Joe Budd to replace departing U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch. With...
Rick Scott Was Prepared to Take On McConnell — Until Tuesday
The NRSC head thought a wave of victories for Trump-inspired candidates would give him enhanced stature, until most of those candidates crashed and burned.
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
