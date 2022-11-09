ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Newborn found dead in street near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street

PHOENIX — Police say a newborn was found dead on a central Phoenix street early Saturday morning. Phoenix police say just before 1 a.m., they received a report that there was an injured child in the street near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a...
PHOENIX, AZ

