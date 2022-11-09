ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Gulf Coast Community Foundation has celebration for donors

We spoke to a contractor on site who could not comment on the burning. You can watch the complete interview with Congressman- elect Mike Ezell Sunday morning on WLOX News this week. Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Once...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday afternoon 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Beau Rivage's BR Prime

We spoke to a contractor on site who could not comment on the burning. You can watch the complete interview with Congressman- elect Mike Ezell Sunday morning on WLOX News this week. Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Once...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Michael Guest scores 3rd term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Guest will serve a third term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District after defeating his Democratic challenger Tuesday night. The incumbent congressman ran against Shuwaski Young, a military veteran and JSU graduate who once served as a White House-appointee working for the Department of Homeland Security.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast

Today is the last day of warm 80s for us. Tomorrow it's back to pleasant 70s. And then this weekend we're off to chilly 50s & 60s! Click and watch the forecast video for details. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST. |
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line

Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line; one lane now open. A semi-truck fire on I-10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana border has shut down all westbound lanes as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Happening Sunday: Highway 49 railroad crossing closure. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy