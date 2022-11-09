ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday afternoon 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there.”
Governor Tate Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects with MDEQ

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Millions of dollars worth of projects funded across the Gulf Coast. Governor Tate Reeves announcing $49 million dollars in RESTORE Act projects for everything from roads to education to the arts. It’s time to restore the coastal area. That’s the motto during the Mississippi Department...
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
Here Comes the Cold Again

Freezing temperatures return to Mississippi this weekend. The National Weather Service expects Saturday night’s lows to be in the upper 20s to near 30 in this part of the state. And it says patchy frost will be possible.
New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
Mississippi school district continues path to local control

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process […]
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
Drawing of $1.9B Powerball jackpot is Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The drawing for the estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is Monday, November 7. The jackpot has grown to the largest is game history with an estimated cash value of $929.1 million. This jackpot will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. The […]
Michael Guest scores 3rd term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Guest will serve a third term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District after defeating his Democratic challenger Tuesday night. The incumbent congressman ran against Shuwaski Young, a military veteran and JSU graduate who once served as a White House-appointee working for the Department of Homeland Security.
