BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday afternoon 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO