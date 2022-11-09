ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker declares victory in re-election bid against Darren Bailey

By Dana Kozlov, Todd Feurer, Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Gov. JB Pritzker defeats Darren Bailey for second term 01:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker declared victory Tuesday night in his bid for a second term, and his Republican challenger Darren Bailey conceded the race, while holding out a slim hope that there's "still room for a miracle."

The Associated Press projected Pritzker as the winner in the race immediately after the polls closed Tuesday night.

With 66% of the votes counted as of 9:50 p.m., Pritzker was leading Bailey 55.3% to 41.7%, with Libertarian Scott Schluter far behind with 3%

In a victory speech, Pritzker said he was grateful for winning a second term as a crowd of supporters chanted "four more years" at the governor's Election Night party in the South Loop.

"I'm grateful tonight that Illinois continues a long tradition of peaceful and fair elections, and I am so thrilled to spend four more years as your governor," he said.

Pritzker said he's ready for a fight in the years ahead "as our nation's fundamental ideals are under siege."

"Two of the nation's biggest MAGA Republican billionaires, along with their teams of political grifters, they spewed lies and innuendo, and you showed them that Illinois is a state that stands up for working families and rejects their selfish agenda," he said, referring to GOP megadonors Ken Griffin and Dick Uihlein, who pumped tens of millions of dollars into the election in support of Pritzker's Republican opponents in the primary and general election.

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker declares victory in re-election bid 20:58

Bailey conceded about an hour after Pritzker declared victory, though he maintained, "there's still room for a miracle."

"Still room for a miracle until all the votes are counted, but from what we know, tonight didn't turn out the way we wanted," he said.

"The things that we want, the things that unite us are the same, and they always have been," he added. "I may not be going to Springfield as your next governor, but I will never stop fighting for you."

Illinois Election: Darren Bailey concedes in race for governor 06:00

The race offered voters a choice between the two frontrunners, who have starkly different backgrounds and views.

Pritzker is a billionaire from Chicago, heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, and founder of the tech start-up incubator 1871, who has been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, is a staunch supporter of abortion rights, and advocate for strict gun control.

Bailey is a millionaire farmer from the small town of Xenia in southern Illinois, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, opposes abortion except when the mother's life is at risk, and wants to repeal the state's Firearm Owner's Identification Act.

While Bailey spent much of the day before Election Day campaigning in the Chicago area, Pritzker focused on the rest of the state.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday, voters outside the Chicago and the collar counties may prove crucial for Pritzker.

It is no secret that Chicago and often its collar counties are usually a Democratic stronghold. About two thirds of Illinois residents live in the six-county area that includes Chicago, suburban Cook County, and the collar counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will.

But the rest of the state usually leans Republican. Thus, in a hotly-contested race like this one - in this current political climate - every vote could count.

Thus, it made sense for the Democrat Pritzker to conduct his final get-out-the-vote push outside the Chicago area.

Pritzker appeared at rallies Monday with other top state Democrats - including U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) - who is herself up for reelection, as well as Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The governor began his day in downstate Marion. But at a late-morning rally in Springfield, Pritzker made it clear how important voter turnout may be in determining who wins on Tuesday.

"Folks, this is it," Pritzker said. "We are in the last 24, maybe 36 hours before we win this thing, right? But we're going to have to work for it."

Pritzker also held a rally Monday in Peoria. He will his final full day of campaigning in Rockford late Tuesday afternoon.

Meantime, Bailey was busy on Monday in Oak Brook and Bourbonnais . He was expected to end the day in Merrionette Park with a Get Out the Vote event at 7 p.m.

Bailey started at a hotel in Oak Brook where he was joined by supporters. He vowed, if elected, to fire the entire Illinois State Board of Education, and appoint a public health director who wouldn't mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school age children.

Bailey then made a stop in Bourbonnais at an event held at a construction rental company he encouraged his base to vote tomorrow.

"I need you right there alongside me as we clean our schools up as we restore safety to our streets and honor the men and women who protect our property and our persona and as we start to get our taxes lower," he said. "[Incumbent Gov.] JB Pritzker has failed us miserably and we are going to take our government back. That's what we are going to do tomorrow."

Bailey is scheduled to head to Springfield on Tuesday, where he will watch the results come in and host a party.

Pritzker has funneled at least $110 million to his own re-election campaign, allowing him to dominate the airwaves and internet with ads.

While Bailey has received $12 million in direct support from conservative billionaire businessman Richard Uihlein, who also has given more than $42 million to the pro-Bailey "People Who Play By the Rules" political action committee, the Republican challenger didn't air his first broadcast TV ads of the general election until early October.

By then, Pritzker had spent months hammering Bailey as too conservative for Illinois, leaving Bailey with an uphill battle to define himself for many voters.

Meantime, both Bailey and the People Who Play By the Rules PAC – run by conservative political operative and radio host Dan Proft – have repeatedly hammered Pritzker on crime, taking aim at sweeping criminal justice reform legislation dubbed the SAFE-T Act, which will end cash bail in Illinois next year.

Bailey and other opponents have said the SAFE-T Act will increase crime in Illinois, while Democrats who supported the law have said it will make the court system more equitable, by not keeping people accused of a crime in jail simply because they can't afford to post bail.

Supporters of the SAFE-T Act also have accused Republicans of spreading misinformation about the law's impact.

Bailey has said he would repeal the law if elected governor, but he would need the approval of the Illinois General Assembly, which currently has Democratic supermajorities in both chambers, which are unlikely to change significantly after the general election.

SEPR
3d ago

Awful. IL will be worse than ever. More crime. More mandates. High taxes. Corruption. What are voters in IL thinking?

Crissy Collins
3d ago

If course he did........Pritzker buys his seat.......Silly people....WORTHLESS

Related
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Democrats continue their hold on Springfield

While some of Tuesday’s races remain too close to call, enough results have come in to confirm that Democrats will retain their control of state government. Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton were re-elected, as were Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Treasurer Mike Frerichs and Comptroller Susana Mendoza. Our new Secretary of State will be Alexi Giannoulias.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois Democrats to maintain supermajority in Illinois legislature

Election night in Illinois ends with Democrats maintaining their control of both statehouse chambers. There were 67 contested races for the Illinois House. Preliminary totals show Democrats will keep their supermajority status. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Illinois voters chose Representatives that will stick up for them in Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term

After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms

Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Loyola Phoenix

Election 2022: Local and Statewide Results

From the gubernatorial race to down-ballot local elections, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know about Tuesday’s mid-term election results. Results updated as of 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Pritzker staves off Bailey:. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defeated his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, becoming the first Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Treasurer wants to return 11 Purple Hearts to proper owners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Veterans Day is Friday, and the Illinois State Treasurer's office is on a mission to return 11 Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.The medallions all were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes.Those boxes were under the following names, at the following banksRobert Cawthorn, from Fifth-Third Bank in Oak Park, turned over to the treasurer's office in November 1992.Raymond Wilson, from Chicago Community Bank, and was turned over to the treasurer's office in November 1995. Chicago Community Bank has since been sold.Lawrence M. Burns, from Advanced Bank in Homewood, turned over to the treasurer's office in November...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
