FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
Joel Klatt Thinks Oregon Made A Big Scheduling Mistake
One of the biggest early season games of the 2022 college football season was between Oregon and Georgia. The best team from the SEC went up against the best team from the Pac-12 and it wasn't particularly close. The Bulldogs dismantled the Ducks, 49-3, and showed that it's going to take a lot more to take them down.
Can Ohio State football beat Michigan twice? The Buckeyes may need to for national title
Gene Smith has said he's open for Ohio State to face rival Michigan two straight weeks on the football field. Once USC and UCLA join the Big Ten in 2024, the Ohio State athletic director said he's in favor of eliminating East and West divisions in the conference, bringing the possibility of a rematch between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes.
ESPN
Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win
Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
Drew Peterson sparks USC to rout over Alabama State
Drew Peterson scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and USC cruised to a 96-58 victory over Alabama State on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Ohio State vs. Indiana, TCU vs. Texas, more we're watching in Week 11
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to bounce back from a lackluster victory and remain undefeated as they welcome Indiana to Columbus to kick off Week 11 of college football action on Saturday. That's one of four games on FOX, including a huge Pac-12 matchup between No. 6...
Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
College football games today: Two games on Thursday’s CFB schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, and TV schedule
Penn State Inches Upward in the CFP Rankings
The Lions move up one spot to No. 14 with an opportunity to continue climbing in November.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G basketball notebook: Michigan State's bonkers schedule and more from across the league
Michigan State has played 1 game this season, an 18-point victory over Northern Arizona Monday night. The bad news: The easy portion of the Spartans’ non-conference schedule might now be over, because the rest of the slate is a bonkers string of college basketball blue bloods. If it’s not the country’s most-difficult schedule, it’s certainly in the top handful.
Inexperienced teams collide as Oregon St. hosts Florida AM
Both the Oregon State Beavers and Florida A&M Rattlers are trying to break in rosters that include nine new players
Sporting News
College football rankings: Tennessee's back-door playoff scenario remains wide open
Tennessee is the first team out of the College Football Playoff according to the second set of rankings, but the back door is wide open. That is the message the CFP committee sent by putting the Volunteers at No. 5 on Tuesday. Tennessee (8-1) is the top one-loss team behind the unbeaten quartet of No. 1 Georgia (9-0), No. 2 Ohio State (9-0), No. 3 Michigan (9-0) and No. 4 TCU (9-0).
Game Preview: Ohio State Focused On Indiana But Keeping An Eye On Michigan
"I know everybody wants to talk about what’s coming next, but that can’t be what happens. We just have to focus on winning the game on Saturday."
247Sports
College football schedule Week 11: Alabama dynasty, TCU ranking, USC highlight Joel Klatt storylines
College football's Week 11 schedule is right around the corner, and FOX Sports color commentator Joel Klatt had some things to clean up after last weekend. With Alabama’s latest loss, there are new questions regarding Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. The second edition of the College Football Playoff...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
theScore
CFB betting: Value on the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy
In college football, it's almost unheard of to lose convincingly but have your College Football Playoff chances improve. It's even more improbable that not only has no one seemed to notice, but the odds have lengthened far more than they should have. College Football Playoff odds. Georgia +110. Ohio State...
