2022 Apple TV 4K review: HDR10+ rounds out an already excellent streaming box
The new Apple TV 4K is pretty much just like the last one for most people, and that means it’s still the best streaming box you can buy if money is no object—doubly so if you already live in Apple’s ecosystem. More importantly, a substantial price cut...
Leica’s “Leitz Phone 2” has a giant 1-inch camera sensor, magnetic lens cap
Meet the Leica Leitz Phone 2, a phone from the famous German camera manufacturer that is exclusive to... Japan? If smartphones are eating into the camera market, it makes sense that some camera companies would try to go the other way. Leica is not a smartphone company, though, so the...
Game over for FTX as CEO-founder quits and company files for bankruptcy
FTX has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after it was unable to meet a torrent of withdrawals, marking a stunning collapse for Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire that was valued at $32 billion just months ago. The filing in a federal court in Delaware on Friday includes FTX’s...
Razer’s new wireless mouse has an exceptionally customizable scroll wheel
Mice for MMO games have a special appeal. These button-laden peripherals are intended to make laying down combos in games a breeze. But their high programmability gives them great potential for much more, including heavy-duty productivity. One of the most popular MMO mice, the Razer Naga series, received an update on Thursday. Offering up to 20 customizable buttons is still the Naga's main prize, but Razer has also made the scroll wheel much more interesting.
The weekend’s best deals: Buy two get one free video games, Razer Blade, Apple, GoPro and more
It's the weekend, and that means it's time to round up the week's best deals. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are only two weekends away, which means there's a steady trickle of popular electronics going on sale for year-long low prices. Both Target and Amazon are currently running a "buy two, get one free" deal on over 500 video games and thousands of books. You can peruse the list or easily search it using the landing pages' dedicated search bars if you're looking for something specific. The list includes newer games like Resident Evil 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, FIFA '23, Madden '23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and older games like those from the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Mario games, and much more.
Control, one of ray tracing’s first killer apps, is getting a sequel
Control 2, the sequel to the 2019 third-person shooter that showcased many high-end gaming PCs, has been announced by developer Remedy Entertainment in a blog post. It's just entering pre-production, and it has no release date, but the announcement sets up some high expectations. The game's "initial" development budget is 50 million euros (currently around $52 million), suggesting that this will be a triple-A, big-budget action game at a large scale. For comparison, the first game's budget was just 30 million euros. Budgets for games like this often expand over the course of development, so it's possible Control 2 will cost double or more than Control to make.
