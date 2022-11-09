It's the weekend, and that means it's time to round up the week's best deals. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are only two weekends away, which means there's a steady trickle of popular electronics going on sale for year-long low prices. Both Target and Amazon are currently running a "buy two, get one free" deal on over 500 video games and thousands of books. You can peruse the list or easily search it using the landing pages' dedicated search bars if you're looking for something specific. The list includes newer games like Resident Evil 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, FIFA '23, Madden '23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and older games like those from the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Mario games, and much more.

1 DAY AGO