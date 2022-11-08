ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WUSA

'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien

Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
WUSA

Go Inside Lizzo's World in First Documentary Trailer: Watch!

Lizzo's trailer for her new HBO Max documentary has finally dropped and it's about damn time, because it's got all the makings of being good as hell!. The "Juice" rapper/singer on Thursday shared the 1-minute, 31-second trailer to her more than 16 million followers on social media, revealing in the trailer how her own insecurities nearly prevented her from launching what would soon become an incredibly successful career.
The Independent

Absolutely Fabulous: The time Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode

As Absolutely Fabulous turns 30, what better time to reflect on the fact that Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode?That’s right, long before Elba slipped into Luther’s coat, he played an escort hired by Joanna Lumley’s Patsy and Jennifer Saunders’ Eddie in a season three instalment of the Nineties BBC sitcom titled “Sex”.At one point in the episode, Patsy sits on his knee and asks: “Hey, has anyone ever told you that you look a bit like Sean Connery?” To which he replies: “No.”In a 2016 interview, Saunders joked that Elba was so traumatised by...
The Guardian

Nazis in space: how Paul Verheoven’s Starship Troopers brilliantly skewered fascism

When Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers originally hit cinemas in 1997, the reviews were scathing. The Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan argued that the Dutch director of Robocop, Total Recall and Basic Instinct had delivered a space flick “rigorously one-dimensional and free from even the pretense of intelligence”, even suggesting that the film-maker had preserved the “fascist utopianism” of the 1959 Robert A Heinlein novel that it had been based on. “Troopers takes us to a militaristic future where video bulletins encourage young people to ‘Join the Mobile Infantry and save the world’,” wrote Turan. “Schools teach that ‘violence is the supreme authority’ and nothing solves problems with the efficacy of ‘naked force.’” The Washington Post described Verhoeven’s tone as “so inconsistent that it’s impossible to decide whether he’s sending up the Third Reich or in love with it”.
WUSA

Ramon Rodriguez Solves Crimes in Style: Watch the Promo for ABC Drama 'Will Trent' (Exclusive)

Meet Will Trent, the guy in a three-piece suit putting bad guys away. Played by The Wire's Ramon Rodriguez, ABC's upcoming midseason crime drama follows the titular hero -- with a complicated past, of course -- as he's brought in on near impossible-to-solve cases. ET exclusively premieres the first promo for the series ahead of Wednesday's CMA Awards, where it will debut.
GEORGIA STATE
WUSA

Rebel Wilson Recalls the 'Devastating' News That She Had No Viable Embryos

Rebel Wilson celebrated becoming a mother earlier this week with the announcement of the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian. Now, the 42-year-old is reflecting on the journey it took for her latest role. In a new interview with People, the Australian actress talks about her upcoming film, The Almond...
The Independent

Fans react to Sue Cleaver’s ‘unbelievable’ birth mother story: ‘Mind-blowing’

Fans of I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of Here! have called Sue Cleaver’s birth mother story “heartwarming”, after the Coronation Street star revealed the chance meeting while speaking to her teammates in the jungle.Talking around the firepit on Friday night’s (11 November) episode, Cleaver said that when she was in her early twenties, she was at drama school and the Royal Exchange in Manchester where they were looking for “tiny parts” for the theatre production of Oedipus.The 59-year-old added that on her first day she was approached by a fellow actor who said: “Oh my god, she’s the absolute...
WUSA

'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
WUSA

'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Flirts With His 18-Year-Old Potential Wife (Exclusive)

Despite Usman saying he was touched by Kim's recent proposal to him and accepting it, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman is clearly interested in a potential wife that his mother introduces him to. In the clip, Usman's mother introduces him to a woman named Fareedet and Usman likes what he sees despite his romance with Kim.
WUSA

Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dead at 76

Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian more commonly known as Gallagher, has died, his former manager confirmed to ET. He was 76. According to his former manager, Gallagher died surrounded by family in Palm Springs, California, early Friday morning after he "succumbed to his ailments." "Gallagher stayed on the road...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WUSA

Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas

Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

