Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien
Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
WUSA
Go Inside Lizzo's World in First Documentary Trailer: Watch!
Lizzo's trailer for her new HBO Max documentary has finally dropped and it's about damn time, because it's got all the makings of being good as hell!. The "Juice" rapper/singer on Thursday shared the 1-minute, 31-second trailer to her more than 16 million followers on social media, revealing in the trailer how her own insecurities nearly prevented her from launching what would soon become an incredibly successful career.
WUSA
'The Great Holiday Bake War' Trailer: LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell Find Love in the Kitchen (Exclusive)
Love is in the air this holiday season, especially in the kitchen! The Oprah Winfrey Network is releasing a special original movie for this year's OWN for the Holidays titled The Great Holiday Bake War and ET is exclusively debuting the trailer. Starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, the film...
Absolutely Fabulous: The time Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode
As Absolutely Fabulous turns 30, what better time to reflect on the fact that Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode?That’s right, long before Elba slipped into Luther’s coat, he played an escort hired by Joanna Lumley’s Patsy and Jennifer Saunders’ Eddie in a season three instalment of the Nineties BBC sitcom titled “Sex”.At one point in the episode, Patsy sits on his knee and asks: “Hey, has anyone ever told you that you look a bit like Sean Connery?” To which he replies: “No.”In a 2016 interview, Saunders joked that Elba was so traumatised by...
Nazis in space: how Paul Verheoven’s Starship Troopers brilliantly skewered fascism
When Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers originally hit cinemas in 1997, the reviews were scathing. The Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan argued that the Dutch director of Robocop, Total Recall and Basic Instinct had delivered a space flick “rigorously one-dimensional and free from even the pretense of intelligence”, even suggesting that the film-maker had preserved the “fascist utopianism” of the 1959 Robert A Heinlein novel that it had been based on. “Troopers takes us to a militaristic future where video bulletins encourage young people to ‘Join the Mobile Infantry and save the world’,” wrote Turan. “Schools teach that ‘violence is the supreme authority’ and nothing solves problems with the efficacy of ‘naked force.’” The Washington Post described Verhoeven’s tone as “so inconsistent that it’s impossible to decide whether he’s sending up the Third Reich or in love with it”.
WUSA
Ramon Rodriguez Solves Crimes in Style: Watch the Promo for ABC Drama 'Will Trent' (Exclusive)
Meet Will Trent, the guy in a three-piece suit putting bad guys away. Played by The Wire's Ramon Rodriguez, ABC's upcoming midseason crime drama follows the titular hero -- with a complicated past, of course -- as he's brought in on near impossible-to-solve cases. ET exclusively premieres the first promo for the series ahead of Wednesday's CMA Awards, where it will debut.
WUSA
'The Handmaid's Tale': Elisabeth Moss and More React to the 'Crazy' Season 5 Finale (Exclusive)
After another intense installment of The Handmaid's Tale, season 5 has officially come to a close. Written by creator Bruce Miller and directed by Elisabeth Moss, "Safe" marks another shocking and emotional finale for the ongoing Hulu series, which will wrap up its adaptation of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel with season 6.
WUSA
Rebel Wilson Recalls the 'Devastating' News That She Had No Viable Embryos
Rebel Wilson celebrated becoming a mother earlier this week with the announcement of the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian. Now, the 42-year-old is reflecting on the journey it took for her latest role. In a new interview with People, the Australian actress talks about her upcoming film, The Almond...
WUSA
See 'She's All That' Co-Stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook's Adorable Reunion
Reunited like it's 1999! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, stars of the cult-classic rom-com She's All That, reunited Tuesday at the premiere of Prinze's upcoming Netflix movie, Christmas With You. Taking to Instagram to share a smiley snap with her former co-star, Cook wrote, "What a great night,...
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Pens Message to Ex Cole and the Internet After Polarizing Reunion Special
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey is addressing her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, as well as her online haters. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the wedding-packed finale episode of season 3 as well as the subsequent reunion special.
WUSA
'The Bachelor': Jesse Palmer Reveals How Zach's Journey Is a 'Throwback' to Older Seasons (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor is going to have early franchise vibes. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Jesse Palmer after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, and the host gave an update about season 27 of The Bachelor, which is currently in production. "I would say this is the...
Fans react to Sue Cleaver’s ‘unbelievable’ birth mother story: ‘Mind-blowing’
Fans of I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of Here! have called Sue Cleaver’s birth mother story “heartwarming”, after the Coronation Street star revealed the chance meeting while speaking to her teammates in the jungle.Talking around the firepit on Friday night’s (11 November) episode, Cleaver said that when she was in her early twenties, she was at drama school and the Royal Exchange in Manchester where they were looking for “tiny parts” for the theatre production of Oedipus.The 59-year-old added that on her first day she was approached by a fellow actor who said: “Oh my god, she’s the absolute...
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Stars Alexa, Colleen and More Show Support for Zanab Amid 'Cuties Video,' Reunion Backlash
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Zanab Jaffrey is getting some love from herLove Is Blindseason 3 co-stars amid the fallout from the Netflix reality show's reunion special and subsequent "Cuties video." Zanab previously rejected...
WUSA
Chris Rock to Make History as First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
Chris Rock is going live -- on Netflix. The streaming service announced Thursday that the comedian will be the first artist to perform live on its platform, which will be streamed globally. Rock will take the stage from Hollywood, California, in early 2023 for the live comedy special, according to...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Flirts With His 18-Year-Old Potential Wife (Exclusive)
Despite Usman saying he was touched by Kim's recent proposal to him and accepting it, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman is clearly interested in a potential wife that his mother introduces him to. In the clip, Usman's mother introduces him to a woman named Fareedet and Usman likes what he sees despite his romance with Kim.
WUSA
Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dead at 76
Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian more commonly known as Gallagher, has died, his former manager confirmed to ET. He was 76. According to his former manager, Gallagher died surrounded by family in Palm Springs, California, early Friday morning after he "succumbed to his ailments." "Gallagher stayed on the road...
WUSA
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
Comments / 0