uscannenbergmedia.com
Unpack the Pac: Oregon, UCLA and USC remain side by side in their respective quests for a Pac-12 title
Last week I stated that offense was the story of the week, and that was the case again in Week 10. In Week 9, 313 total points were scored in five conference games; this week, 397 points were scored in six games. To put this remarkable weekend into perspective, the SEC scored 362 total points in seven games.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC preaches consistency during Tuesday’s practice
USC practiced on a different field for Tuesday’s practice. Instead of practicing at Howard Jones Field, the Trojans took to Cromwell Field and Loker Stadium, where cloudy skies, rain and excitement set the tone. As the players ran onto the field, a coach yelled, “Somebody is going to go...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s basketball showcases transfer talent in season-opening win over CSU Bakersfield
After losing all five starters from last season and adding seven transfers in the offseason — not to mention the head coach missing the end of the preseason on maternity leave — it would make sense for USC women’s basketball to start the year slowly. The Trojans...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Kickoff event honors National First-Gen Week at USC
This week, the First-Generation Plus Student Success Center, known as FG+SC, hopes to provide first-gen USC students with a support system by hosting various events. “I feel like, a while ago, being first-gen wasn’t really something you wanted to tell people because everybody sees college-educated families nowadays,” first-gen freshman human biology major Torriana Avery said.
uscannenbergmedia.com
After the success of Prop 1, voters weigh in on what it means for abortion rights across the nation
On the USC Campus across Tommy Trojan, a table was set up with the question of “Should Prop 1 be passed?” Jolly ranchers were spread across the center with jars labeled “Yes” or “No,” encouraging students to place the candy in their jar of choice. The Yes jar was filled to the top while the No jar was filled halfway.
uscannenbergmedia.com
In the West, the votes have been cast, but the results might take a little while
As crucial Senate races in the East have settled, the country has cast its eyes on Arizona, Nevada and California as Americans wait to see which party will control Congress, lead the Senate and the House of Representatives. While major Senate races are garnering most of the national media attention,...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC students don’t see voter fraud as an issue
Voter fraud in the 2022 elections doesn’t seem to be a big issue among USC students, according to those interviewed by Annenberg Media on election night. The belief that voter fraud is prevalent in our country has been a flashpoint among many Republicans since former President Donald Trump claimed it was rampant after losing the last presidential election.
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: On a dark and stormy day, Los Angeles votes for a mayor
Rain poured down on Angelenos as they headed to the polls to vote for their next mayor. The race tightened in recent weeks, with Congresswoman Karen Bass clinging to a narrow lead in most polls over Rick Caruso, a billionaire L.A. native. Both Caruso and Bass share connections to USC....
uscannenbergmedia.com
Caruso narrowly leads in early returns of LA mayoral race
Rick Caruso leads early returns in a tight 50.3% to 49.7% race, the L.A. Times reported Tuesday evening. While a majority of the votes are still being counted, with the tight race going back and forth over the course of the night and only about 12% of the votes in per the L.A. Times, some Bass supporters are hopeful.
uscannenbergmedia.com
First-Gen Plus Success Center to host ‘First-Gen Week’
On Monday, USC First Generation students started celebrating “First-Gen Week”, which includes workshops, socials, and other fun activities to celebrate first generation Trojans. To finish off the week tomorrow, the First Gen Plus Success Center will host “First Gen Convos” from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the...
