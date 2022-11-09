Rick Caruso leads early returns in a tight 50.3% to 49.7% race, the L.A. Times reported Tuesday evening. While a majority of the votes are still being counted, with the tight race going back and forth over the course of the night and only about 12% of the votes in per the L.A. Times, some Bass supporters are hopeful.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO