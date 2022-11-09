ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC preaches consistency during Tuesday’s practice

USC practiced on a different field for Tuesday’s practice. Instead of practicing at Howard Jones Field, the Trojans took to Cromwell Field and Loker Stadium, where cloudy skies, rain and excitement set the tone. As the players ran onto the field, a coach yelled, “Somebody is going to go...
Kickoff event honors National First-Gen Week at USC

This week, the First-Generation Plus Student Success Center, known as FG+SC, hopes to provide first-gen USC students with a support system by hosting various events. “I feel like, a while ago, being first-gen wasn’t really something you wanted to tell people because everybody sees college-educated families nowadays,” first-gen freshman human biology major Torriana Avery said.
USC students don’t see voter fraud as an issue

Voter fraud in the 2022 elections doesn’t seem to be a big issue among USC students, according to those interviewed by Annenberg Media on election night. The belief that voter fraud is prevalent in our country has been a flashpoint among many Republicans since former President Donald Trump claimed it was rampant after losing the last presidential election.
PHOTOS: On a dark and stormy day, Los Angeles votes for a mayor

Rain poured down on Angelenos as they headed to the polls to vote for their next mayor. The race tightened in recent weeks, with Congresswoman Karen Bass clinging to a narrow lead in most polls over Rick Caruso, a billionaire L.A. native. Both Caruso and Bass share connections to USC....
Caruso narrowly leads in early returns of LA mayoral race

Rick Caruso leads early returns in a tight 50.3% to 49.7% race, the L.A. Times reported Tuesday evening. While a majority of the votes are still being counted, with the tight race going back and forth over the course of the night and only about 12% of the votes in per the L.A. Times, some Bass supporters are hopeful.
First-Gen Plus Success Center to host ‘First-Gen Week’

On Monday, USC First Generation students started celebrating “First-Gen Week”, which includes workshops, socials, and other fun activities to celebrate first generation Trojans. To finish off the week tomorrow, the First Gen Plus Success Center will host “First Gen Convos” from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the...
