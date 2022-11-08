Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mason City man takes plea deal over burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading guilty to a spring break-in. Jesse Keenan Rafael, 27 of Mason City, was initially charged with first-degree burglary for breaking into a home in the 300 block of W. State Street on May 28 and attacking a man. Rafael has now pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of third-degree burglary.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to using someone else's check card
MASON CITY, Iowa – Using someone else’s check card lands a North Iowa man a jail sentence. Shad Nicholas Arispe, 40 of Mason City, was ordered to spend 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor credit care fraud. Arispe must also pay an $855 fine.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase
AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man. Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution. He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with...
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to Clear Lake vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a wave of vandalism in Clear Lake. Austin Dean Mahana, 24 of Mason City, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Mahana used a hammer to cause...
KAAL-TV
Austin family offers reward for information regarding August burglary
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin couple is offering a reward for information that will lead to a conviction in the burglary of their home. The Pedersen’s home was ransacked back in August while they were working at their stand at the mower county fair. Valuables, documents, and...
KIMT
Rose Creek woman sentenced for selling meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine means probation for a Mower County woman. Shawn Marie Stellmach, 47 of Rose Creek, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation, fined $1,000, and must perform 100 hours of community service. Stellmach pleaded guilty in March to second-degree sale of drugs. She...
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
KIMT
Albert Lea man found not guilty of setting woman on fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault. Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a...
KIMT
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
kchanews.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
KAAL-TV
18-year-old arrested in Mason City school threat case
(ABC 6 News) – An 18-year-old woman of Mason City has been arrested and charged with a threat of terrorism. The Mason City Community School District reported email threats of violence that had been received overnight on Saturday from an unidentified email account. The Mason City Police Department began...
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution, fees for felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man facing a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic incident in Mower County on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus restitution and fees. 29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was sentenced Monday to 30...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
KIMT
Mason City dealership win award from Toyota
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hosmer Toyota recently received the prestigious Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc. The award recognizes Toyota dealerships throughout the U.S. that achieve high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction.
951thebull.com
BREAKING: New Hampton Police Seek Help Locating Missing Person
The New Hampton Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. JONATHAN HENRY ESPARZA (30) was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20, 2022. Jonathan is described as a white male, approximately 6’02”,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clear Lake, IA
Clear Lake is a city in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, named after its namesake and the city’s primary source of tourism income. Because of its topography, the city has sprawling wildlife areas, state parks, and lakeside establishments, making this a prime destination for outdoor adventurers. Besides the lake, the...
1 dead after head-on collision in Hardin County
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — A man is dead after a head-on collision in Hardin County Monday afternoon, Iowa State Patrol said in a crash report. 83-year-old Philip J. Book of Iowa Falls was traveling southbound on County Road D15 around 2 p.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle head-on.
KIMT
Iowa State Rep. Sharon Steckman says Republican Doug Campbell is requesting a recount after Tuesday's defeat
CERRO GORDO COUNTY-Iowa's State Rep. Sharon Steckman said her 2022 Midterm opponent for the House District 59 race, Republican Doug Campbell, is requesting a recount after losing to her by more than 6% of the vote. Steckman won Tuesday's election with more than 53% of the vote, while Campbell garnered...
superhits1027.com
Administrative recount to address two ballots from Tuesday’s Cerro Gordo election, provisional ballots also to be looked at Monday
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday afternoon approved an administrative recount to address two ballots that were not originally counted due to ballot machines having paper jams during Tuesday’s election. A special election board will be meeting on Monday at the courthouse...
