KNOW THE FOE: Riverdale at Venice football

VENICE — The Venice football team might not get in a full week of practice this week due to an approaching tropical system, but it likely won’t matter.

Rain or shine, visiting Riverdale will be facing one of the toughest challenges in the state, traveling to Powell-Davis Stadium to open the postseason against the Indians at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Raiders, ranked No. 224 in Florida according to the FHSAA, are nearly 200 spots behind the No. 27 Indians entering the Region 4S-4 quarterfinals

“We’ve had some pretty big mismatches in Round One,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “It’s playoff time, so we’re going to approach every game the same. There’s been tons of upsets in playoff history at all levels, so we have to be respectful of our opponents and prepare like it’s the state championship.”

Riverdale (4-3) missed three games due to Hurricane Ian, and the team has struggled since returning. After a 24-10 win against Ida Baker on Oct. 21, Riverdale lost to Lehigh, 35-0, and Charlotte, 48-7, but inched out Lakewood Ranch for the region’s final at-large spot.

The Raiders have been a run-heavy team reliant on senior running back Terry Jackson (470 total yards, 6 touchdowns) and senior athlete Anthony Baxter (302 total yards, 3 TDs).

That approach might not work against a Venice defensive line that features five-star defensive end Damon Wilson II and senior standout defensive tackle Trenton Kintigh. Since Kintigh returned in a district win over Sarasota, Venice has gone 3-1 while allowing 15.75 points per game.

When passing the ball, Riverdale senior quarterback Tyler Abrams has been effective, completing over half of his passes for 358 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Two-thirds of those completions have gone to Jackson and Baxter.

Defense has been a mixed bag for the Raiders. In its four wins, Riverdale has allowed 11.25 points per game. In its losses, Riverdale has allowed 37 points per game.

A host of seniors lead the defense, including safety/outside linebacker Colton Flint (2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 1 force fumble), defensive end Camron Shephard (4 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FR) and Baxter (1 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBUs).

Venice (5-3), coming off a 26-20 loss to Clearwater Academy International, put an emphasis on red zone offense in practice this week.

Finishing near the goal line has plagued the Indians since a Week 1 loss to Miami Northwestern that included several missed scoring opportunities.

“We’ve been horrible in (red zone offense),” Peacock said. “We have to do a better job there. We’ve put a lot of emphasis on our red zone package as far as our regular personnel, too.

“We’re definitely gonna do some things in this game to get it on film and evaluate for moving forward, hopefully. The most important thing is that we expedite the winning of the game.”

Last meeting: 47-0 Venice win on Nov. 20, 2020

Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins

Prediction: 55-0 Venice