Read full article on original website
Related
abc45.com
Expected to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane, NC officials monitoring Nicole
WLOS — Nicole remains a Tropical Storm as of the latest 4 p.m. advisory on Wednesday. The storm is still on track to hit the southeast coast of Florida late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. There is a storm surge already breaching sea walls along the coastline in...
abc45.com
Early Voting Numbers in North Carolina
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, our listening area had a large turnout for early voting. Pre-Election Day voting ended this past Saturday, November 5, with the following trends from the Triad and North Carolina:. Statewide One-Stop Early Voting total amount: 2,010,109. Guilford County early...
abc45.com
Duke Energy prepares for outages as Nicole approaches
The storm has the weekend going over Florida however is it still a threat to power lines in the triad. Are power lines improved around the piedmont triad after Ian. What do you expect to see for this storm. If lines are taken down how long do you think that...
abc45.com
4 precincts in NC will stay open for additional time due to various complications
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Four voting precincts in North Carolina will be staying open for an additional amount of time on Nov. 8, Election Day, due to various complications. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held two emergency meetings Tuesday afternoon to address issues four different precincts have had.
abc45.com
Nicole makes landfall as a hurricane, before being downgraded; Carolina brace for remnants
WLOS — As of 3 AM, Niccole has made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida. It made landfall as a low—end category-one hurricane. It has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Thursday it will turn to the north making its way into Georgia by the evening and weakening to a subtropical low.
abc45.com
Takeaways from the 2022 Midterm Elections
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Votes are still be counted in certain key races across the country. Here in North Carolina, there were some close races, but now we know who all the winners are. Close to $4,000,000 people in the state voted in this year's election. That's out of...
abc45.com
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
Comments / 0