A Mullet Competition is Coming to the Great Jones County Fair
This week, the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello made a big announcement on their Facebook page. For the first time ever, the fair will be hosting a Mullet Competition in 2023!. The competition, sponsored by Lux Salon & Spa in Monticello, will have three different categories. The first is...
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
ourquadcities.com
Tanya Tucker, Commodores, T.I. coming to Rhythm City
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 for three major concerts in early 2023 at Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Country star Tanya Tucker will perform at Rhythm City on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. R&B group The Commodores will perform on Sunday,...
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
rcreader.com
“It's Only the End of the World,” November 17
Thursday, November 17, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. In the Figge Art Museum's current Film at the Figge series, the Davenport venue is screening international, award-winning works that deal with death, loss, and grief in unexpected ways, and the affecting and arresting lineup continues on November 17 with It's Only the End of the World, Xavier Dolan's award-winning French-Canadian drama lauded by The Guardian as a "brilliant, stylized, and hallucinatory evocation of family dysfunction."
KCRG.com
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WQAD
Alleman students pray, make cards to support East Moline Sgt. Lind
Sgt. William Lind is an Alleman alum from 2007. The students believe it is important to support him as he continues to recover from the assault.
KWQC
Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools, which drew more than 4,400 responses. “This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said, “It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we’re going to choose and its gonna, the board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that.”
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Timelapse of The Maximum Lunar Eclipse Over The I-74 Bridge
The City of Bettendorf shared this awesome timelapse of the Maximum Lunar Eclipse over the I-74 Bridge, showing the change in the moon as it sat in the sky above the bridge. What might even be cooler, is the color of the bridge matches the moon in a way that almost looks like the bridge is responsible for the red color of the moon.
You Don’t Have To Run Like A Reindeer At This Race In Rock Island
The holiday season means presents, gathering with family, and running? Yep! The Rock Island Rotary is hosting is Reindeer Ramble 5K Run/Walk this holiday season and no, you don't need to run like a reindeer or fly like one either. But you can run in a holiday costume while raising money for the Rock Island Rotary.
Inside The Quad Cities “Pay-What-You-Can” Restaurant
There's a new place in the Quad Cities where you're able to not only have a good meal but leave with a good feeling as you just helped someone get a meal. Someone who may otherwise not have been able to afford one. The Nest Cafe is a local nonprofit...
Recount scheduled for Tuesday in Scott County due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
Rock Island, Scott County police, emergency service scanners switch to digital encryption
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service agency scanners in Scott and Rock Island counties are going silent to the public. The QC Area Public Safety Agencies is implementing the final pieces of a digital radio system. The QC P-25 Radio System is encrypted, which means those in the public who enjoy listening to scanner traffic will now no longer be able to.
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
Step into the Cold Shoes of Quad Cities Unsheltered with Frigid Feet Walk
There are not many fundraising walks that take place in December in the Quad Cities. But when the point of the walk is to show how brutal it can be to have to walk in Iowa and Illinois in winter, that is the perfect time to schedule a walk. That...
KWQC
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night. Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m. One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help,...
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with loaded pistol and marijuana after traffic stop
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a traffic stop turned up marijuana and a loaded pistol. 22-year-old Jaywoski Lucas of Scott Park Drive was stopped near the intersection of Summit Street and Kirkwood drive Sunday afternoon because his 2014 Chrysler had excessively tinted windows. When he crossed over a solid white line making a turn, he was pulled over.
ESPN Quad Cities
