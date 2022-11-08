26 Freebies And Discounts List for Veterans in WA, OR, and CALIFORNIA. Veterans can get many freebies this Friday, November 11th at special locations in Washington, Oregon, and California. There are many national restaurant chains offering free meals and even travel and retail shops freebies to score! If you are a veteran, you should not be shy, please inquire at your favorite local stores to see if they will offer you a special Veterans Day discount, too. After all, we think you deserve it in our eyes; it's like a small token of our appreciation for your sacrifices and service to our country!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO