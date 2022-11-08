ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

klcc.org

Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness

Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
KATU.com

Portland hospitals battle spike in RSV cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hospitals said they're facing a shortage of ICU beds for kids during a spike in RSV cases. At Legacy, doctors said the number of pediatric ICU patients with the virus jumped about 70 percent in the last three weeks. Dr. Wendy Hasson is the medical...
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
92.9 The Bull

26 Freebies And Discounts List for Veterans in WA, OR, and CALIFORNIA

26 Freebies And Discounts List for Veterans in WA, OR, and CALIFORNIA. Veterans can get many freebies this Friday, November 11th at special locations in Washington, Oregon, and California. There are many national restaurant chains offering free meals and even travel and retail shops freebies to score! If you are a veteran, you should not be shy, please inquire at your favorite local stores to see if they will offer you a special Veterans Day discount, too. After all, we think you deserve it in our eyes; it's like a small token of our appreciation for your sacrifices and service to our country!
klcc.org

Oregon counties largely vote against psilocybin use

Voters across Oregon mostly voted against allowing the therapeutic use of the psychedelic drug psilocybin on Tuesday. Jackson and Deschutes were the only two counties in the state to vote in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath, and Josephine counties voted down local measures.
