Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
Which cafe do the Hanoi office ladies “hide” at the weekend to satisfy their hobby of painting?
Enjoying coffee while showing off your painting skills – an experience loved by Hanoi office workers at the weekend. On weekends, if the office association wants to find a relaxing cafe, that combines mind-relaxing activities, you can go to cafes that integrate painting workshops to relieve the mood and learn more interesting things about art.
vinlove.net
Train stations in Vietnam are as beautiful as in the movies, some even become famous tourist destinations
When coming to these train stations, not only can you immerse yourself in the flow of people going up and down, but you can still find beautiful corners to take pictures. Not only modern airports, but beautiful train stations in Vietnam are also attractive “materials” for photographers or young people who are passionate about exploring and taking photos to unleash their creativity. geography is extremely special when the railway network is extremely rich and diverse extending from the north to the south. Therefore, there are many train stations across the country, especially many of them are extremely railway stations. famous for the history of ups and downs as well as the ancient beauty that these train stations carry.
vinlove.net
DA LAT travel experience 2022 from A-Z: Top 20+ newest must-visit places
Da Lat is the capital of Lam Dong province, located on the Lam Vien plateau at an altitude of 1,500 m above sea level. About 300 km from Ho Chi Minh City and with a cool climate every year, Da Lat is an ideal resort, helping tourists escape the heat of the Southern region.
vinlove.net
North bread for more than 70 years on the sidewalk of Saigon
Ly’s bread on the sidewalk of Hai Ba Trung Street, District 3, only has spring rolls and onions, cucumbers, sold in three hours in the morning, 450 loaves a day. Around 6:00 a.m. every day, people living near the corner of Dien Bien Phu – Hai Ba Trung Street, District 3, see Mr. and Mrs. Nguyen Hoang Quoc Thien, 47 years old, carrying bread to the sidewalk. On a banana leaf-lined tray, there are all kinds of spring rolls, rolls, cucumbers, onions, and soy sauce… Next to it is a basket that is always covered to keep the bread hot and crispy. Few first-timers know this bread has existed for more than 70 years.
vinlove.net
Thai delicacies at Som Tum Thai restaurant in Hanoi
HANOI – Crayfish soup, salmon salad with lotus root, poached eggs with tamarind sauce… are typical dishes of the Golden Temple at Som Tum Thai Vincom Center Metropolis. Som Tum Thai brand has just opened its first restaurant at Vincom Center Metropolis, Hanoi. Mr. Sangtongs Veerawut – Thai...
vinlove.net
Attending a series of high-priced sidewalk restaurants, but still crowded with customers to eat in Ho Chi Minh City
Only selling popular dishes are present in many places, but these sidewalk stalls sell at “soulful” prices but still attract a lot of diners to enjoy. Street food in Ho Chi Minh City is famous for its popular dishes of excellent quality. However, there are high-quality sidewalk shops that also come with unbelievably high prices. So why are diners willing to spend a lot of money to enjoy street food like that?
vinlove.net
Five delicious dishes for first-timers to Long Xuyen
AN GIANG – Hot pot crab porridge, pureed rice, forest vegetable pancakes… with a rustic flavor in the Southwest region. The floating season from September to November every year is the best time to come to An Giang. Outside of sightseeing Tra Su Melaleuca forest , floating markets, and historical and cultural relics… discovering the typical cuisine in the capital of An Giang is also one of the memorable experiences. The dishes below are suggestions.
vinlove.net
4 street food shops of the Golden Temple in Ho Chi Minh City for people who love Thai food
If you crave the cuisine of the Golden Temple but can’t go right away, visit the 4 Thai food stalls present in Ho Chi Minh City. Surely, there are many followers who love Thai cuisine because of the harmony between sour, spicy, salty, and sweet flavors. However, you are not always ready to travel to your country to satisfy your passion for food. Don’t worry, here is a list of the top 4 restaurants in Saigon with authentic Thai dishes at reasonable prices that you cannot ignore.
vinlove.net
‘Scary’ dishes but should try in Vietnam
Duck eggs, blood soup, fried rice … are dishes that make many international guests afraid when they see it for the first time but want to eat it again when they try it. Nikhita Rathod, a writer specializing in food and tourism from South Africa, made curious comments about dishes described as “scary at first glance but must try when coming to Vietnam”.
Fiery South: Thai Buri offers a taste of the Southeast Asian culinary powerhouse's regional cuisine
The owners of the North Side eatery are obsessed with chili and levels of spiciness.
vinlove.net
Earn hundreds of dollars from instructing foreign to draw Hue’s ancient capital on conical hats
With a passion for painting since childhood, the young man from Hue not only painted his poetic homeland on conical hats but also guided many foreign tourists to create their own hats. unique, typical of Hue. Phan Quang Nhat (30 years old) has been passionate about painting since childhood. From...
vinlove.net
The “long-legged” specialty in Kien Giang is likened to a tonic, so the price of 12$ / kg is still very attractive
As a place with a convenient location adjacent to the sea, the cuisine of Ha Tien and Kien Giang is very rich with many famous seafood. In particular, Ca Xiu is a name that makes many people curious and interested from the first time they hear it. This is also the type of seafood that people here proudly show off to diners and friends from far away whenever they visit this land.
vinlove.net
Popular dishes are extremely expensive in Hanoi but still very attractive
A cup of tea at nearly 80,000 VND, bread at 95,000 VND or a bowl of pho at 90,000 VND surprised many diners. (1$=25,000 VND) Referring Vietnamese street food is sure to impress visitors because it is not only diverse and delicious but also affordable. However, these traditional rustic dishes are also extremely expensive in some places. Although selling at a low price, causes a lot of controversies, these eateries are still the addresses that attract many foodies in Hanoi.
vinlove.net
The girl set a record to go to Son Doong – the largest cave in the world 120 times completely… for free
A tour of Son Doong costs 3,000 USD, if you want to set foot in this famous cave 120 times, you will have to spend 360,000 USD, equivalent to about 9 billion VND. There is a girl born in 1990 who has set foot in Son Doong 120 times without spending any money. She is a tour guide of the Oxalis travel company, the exclusive unit of the Son Doong expedition tour in Phong Nha, Quang Binh.
vinlove.net
Suggested destinations for a three-day itinerary in Phu Quoc
During the three-day journey, visitors can find beach resorts, have fun at amusement parks and take beautiful pictures. Phu Quoc was honored by Travel & Leisure magazine (USA) in the top 25 most beautiful islands in the world in August. This island is in the most beautiful season of the year with the features of blue sea, fine sand, and calm waves. If you have three days to stay here, you can spend the first two days enjoying the “resort paradise” in the south of the island. The last day will be time for fun activities in the North Island, exploring the theme park, safari park…
vinlove.net
A lightning trip to hunt clouds and buckwheat
HA GIANG – Nguyen Anh Chiem is lucky when he can both hunt clouds and see buckwheat flowers in one day. Nguyen Anh Chiem, 41 years old, living in Hanoi has just had a two-day and one-night trip from November 3 to 4 to hunt rattan and buckwheat flowers. The place he chose to visit is Suoi Thau steppe, Ha Giang.
vinlove.net
Red vermicelli in Dak Lak – Surprisingly delicious, you have to eat it “watch the hour”!
Red vermicelli is a popular specialty of Dak Lak people, likened to the color of basalt soil, named after the color of the noodles and the eye-catching broth. Buon Ma Thuot has not only premium coffee with a delicious taste, but also many famous specialties from near and far such as drunken wine, elaborately marinated grilled chicken, and fragrant rice tubes. delicious, especially the attractive red vermicelli dish that can not be compared anywhere else.
Comments / 0