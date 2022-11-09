ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

YAHOO!

Woman charged with harboring fugitive caught in Westover

Nov. 11—Law enforcement took Brandi J. Gowers, 40, of Mount Clare, into custody earlier this week after she allegedly harbored a wanted fugitive and provided police with false information about his whereabouts. On Monday, the United States Marshals Service announced they were looking for 30-year-old Wallace Anthony Booth Jr.,...
WESTOVER, WV

