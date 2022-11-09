Read full article on original website
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
Republicans carry N.C. 2022 midterms as national red wave falls short
North Carolina Republicans captured all seven statewide contests in strong victories in the high profile 2022 midterm election, according to unofficial results from the N.C. Board of Elections. In the headliner race, Republican Ted Budd secured victory in a comfortable 51% to 47% victory over Democrat Cheri Beasley in the...
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
Gov. Cooper veto power still intact as North Carolina GOP gains limited
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats appeared successful — but just barely — in preserving Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power to block Republican bills on abortion and other divisive issues by tamping down GOP seat gains at the General Assembly. Results from Tuesday’s elections show that...
qcnews.com
Election Results: Battle for the Senate
The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Key takeaways after midterm election. The midterm election...
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
Voters in 24 North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs on Nov. 8 — increasing the number of Republicans in the office and decreasing the number of Democratic and unaffiliated sheriffs.
publicradioeast.org
Democrat Don Davis is the new representative for North Carolina's Congressional District one
Democrat Don Davis is the new representative for North Carolina's Congressional District one. Davis replaces retiring Representative G.K. Butterfield, who served as a congressman for almost 20 years. In his acceptance speech, Davis said he will advocate for more resources for the next generation of leaders in his district. "This...
ocracokeobserver.com
Purple North Carolina turns red
Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
qcnews.com
Key takeaways after midterm election
The midterm election results became more clear Wednesday morning. Here are some of the early key takeaways across the Carolinas and beyond. The midterm election results became more clear Wednesday morning. Here are some of the early key takeaways across the Carolinas and beyond. SC election winners talk plans for...
North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results
Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
NC's US Senate race called, election results roll in
11:30 p.m.: Wiley Nickel has won election to the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He defeated Republican challenger Bo Hines. 11:28 p.m.: City of Raleigh voters re-elected incumbent Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to another term. Democratic candidate Willie Rowe defeated Republican challenger and former sheriff Donnie Harrison...
qcnews.com
NC, SC impact on local, state, federal levels
The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Election Day turnout in Mecklenburg County. Queen City...
WFAE.org
NC Republicans fall one seat short of supermajorities in both chambers
North Carolina Republicans will return to Raleigh with a supermajority in the N.C. Senate but not the N.C. House next year, according to final but unofficial voting results Wednesday, as Democrats hang onto Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power by a single seat in the House. Republicans picked up enough...
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
qcnews.com
NC Senate seat a tight race between Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. QCNEWS.COM. NC Senate seat a tight race between Cheri Beasley …. North Carolina Democrats campaigned for...
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District
Foushee took 77.2 percent of the vote, or 119,974, to Republican Courtney Geels' 22.8 percent, or 35,418.
qcnews.com
Bill that would further restrict abortions in SC stalls
Lawmakers aiming to further restrict abortions in South Carolina will have to wait until 2023. Bill that would further restrict abortions in SC …. Lawmakers aiming to further restrict abortions in South Carolina will have to wait until 2023. ‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes …. With...
theappalachianonline.com
2022 Election: local unofficial results
All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
