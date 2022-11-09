ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State


WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

Election Results: Battle for the Senate

The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Key takeaways after midterm election. The midterm election...
FLORIDA STATE
ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

Key takeaways after midterm election

The midterm election results became more clear Wednesday morning. Here are some of the early key takeaways across the Carolinas and beyond. The midterm election results became more clear Wednesday morning. Here are some of the early key takeaways across the Carolinas and beyond. SC election winners talk plans for...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTAM/WBTFM

North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results

Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC's US Senate race called, election results roll in

11:30 p.m.: Wiley Nickel has won election to the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He defeated Republican challenger Bo Hines. 11:28 p.m.: City of Raleigh voters re-elected incumbent Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to another term. Democratic candidate Willie Rowe defeated Republican challenger and former sheriff Donnie Harrison...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

NC, SC impact on local, state, federal levels

The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Election Day turnout in Mecklenburg County. Queen City...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

NC Senate seat a tight race between Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd

North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. QCNEWS.COM. NC Senate seat a tight race between Cheri Beasley …. North Carolina Democrats campaigned for...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

Bill that would further restrict abortions in SC stalls

Lawmakers aiming to further restrict abortions in South Carolina will have to wait until 2023. Bill that would further restrict abortions in SC …. Lawmakers aiming to further restrict abortions in South Carolina will have to wait until 2023. ‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes …. With...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
theappalachianonline.com

2022 Election: local unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

