South Carolina man arrested for trying to bring tasers, smoke grenades, knives on plane

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man from Columbia, South Carolina, has been arrested and is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to bring tasers, smoke grenades and knives onto a plane, officials said.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, David Lee Angell, 51, was arrested by the FBI after Columbia Metropolitan Airport TSA agents reportedly found three smoke grenades, plastic stun knuckles, three stun batons and two cans of pepper spray in his carry-on luggage.

According to WCBD, Angell has been charged with knowing and willfully entering into an airport in violation of security requirements.

Angell requested a bond hearing. After the hearing, United States Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges at the hearing ordered Angell to be detained without bond until the “resolution of the federal charges against him,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Angell is facing a maximum of one year in federal prison is convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

No further information has been released.

