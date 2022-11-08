ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Kristian Fulton among NFL's best in completion percentage allowed

By Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton has turned his season around after his rough start that included inconsistent play and a hamstring injury that ultimately sidelined him in Week 2.

The LSU product currently owns the fourth-lowest completion percentage out of all qualifying cornerbacks who have been targeted at least 15 times, per Sports Info Solutions (SIS).

Fulton has only allowed 14 catches on 35 targets through seven outings.

The only qualifying cornerbacks who have a lower completion percentage are the Seattle Seahawks’ Michael Jackson Sr. (37.8), the Cincinnati Bengals’ Chidobe Awuzie (37.0), and the Philadelphia Eagles’ James Bradberry (31.9).

It’s often been overlooked for whatever reason, but Fulton has slowly established himself as a legitimate top-10 cornerback in the league.

The talented defender has missed his fair share of time since he entered the league, but there’s no question he has an undeniable impact whenever he’s on the field.

Not only does Fulton spend a lot of time defending the opposing team’s best pass-catcher, the Titans cornerback is also on the verge of producing one of the lower completion percentages when targeted for two consecutive seasons.

It was only a year ago that Fulton had the seventh-lowest completion percentage (46.0) out of all qualifying cornerbacks (MIN: 20 targets) after only allowing 23 receptions on 50 targets, per SIS.

Barring some unforeseen falloff from the third-year cornerback, it’s very likely that Fulton will be able to accomplish this feat of consistency.

If so, there’s no reason why the second-round corner shouldn’t start to receive national accolades in the form of Pro Bowls and potentially All-Pro recognition over the coming seasons.

Whether that actually happen remains to be seen, but make no mistake about it: Fulton is an integral part of an elite defense that is much better anytime No. 26 is roaming around the backend.

