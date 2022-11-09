Read full article on original website
Part of Challenger space shuttle found by divers looking for WWII plane off Florida
“Divers noticed a large human-made object covered partially by sand.”
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
Gizmodo
SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says
SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
NASA again delays the debut crewed flight of Boeing's troubled Starliner spacecraft
--- NASA announced new launch dates of its 2023 astronaut missions to the International Space Station and Boeing's debut crewed mission picked up another two-month delay. The troubled Starliner capsule now won't get its opportunity to launch with crew members any time before April 2023. That's two months later than the previous February 2023 launch date.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
NASA Moon rocket launch delayed again, this time by storm
NASA again rescheduled its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the east coast of Florida, officials said. With Nicole gaining strength, "NASA... has decided to re-target a launch for the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, Nov. 16, pending safe conditions for employees to return to work, as well as inspections after the storm has passed," the agency said in a statement Tuesday evening.
The 25 scariest spaceflight moments show dangers in orbit and beyond
There are quite a few times in history when crews ran into trouble, and got out again. That's why good training for the extreme environment of space is a must.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch to Saturday
SpaceX had been aiming to launch two telecom satellites on Tuesday (Nov. 8), but the developing Subtropical Storm Nicole has nixed that plan.
SpaceX is building one next-gen Raptor engine every day ahead of Starship launch
NASA deputy associate administrator Mark Kirasich spoke highly of SpaceX's progress on Starship in a subcommittee meeting of NASA's Advisory Council on Monday, October 31, as per an Ars Technica report. In 2021, NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a modified version of Starship as a lunar...
Space Force's X-37B space plane has been in orbit for 900 days and counting
It shows no signs of coming down to Earth any time soon.
SpaceX fires up huge Falcon Heavy rocket ahead of Nov. 1 launch
SpaceX lit the engines of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday (Oct. 27), paving the way for a liftoff early next week.
NASA delays Artemis rocket launch to Nov. 16 as tropical storm moves toward Florida
NASA on Tuesday delayed the highly anticipated launch of its Artemis rocket as Tropical Storm Nicole moves toward Florida. Agency officials said in a blog post they decided to move the launch date from Monday, Nov. 14, to Wednesday, Nov. 16, to ensure the best conditions are available at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Whew! 23-ton Chinese rocket debris falls to Earth over Pacific Ocean
A 23-ton rocket body from China's launch of a Long March 5B rocket has fallen safely into the south-central Pacific Ocean after creating questions over where it will come down once again.
