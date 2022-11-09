ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston.

According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”

The dogs were rescued from the house last week, according to KHOU.

According to KHOU, some of the dogs were emaciated, severely matted and filthy. Houston SPCA reportedly got an emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 in order to remove the dogs immediately from the property.

The dogs are being looked over by Houston SPCA’s veterinarians, according to KHOU. Care includes cruelty exams, vaccinations, nutrition plans and the process of getting de-matted.

According to Houston SPCA, animal cruelty can be reported by calling 713-869-7722 or by visiting their website. Their investigations team worked with local law enforcement around the Houston area to help stop animal cruelty, which includes Harris Police Department, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and multiple other counties nearby in Texas.

A hearing is expected to take place next week, according to KHOU. No information yet has been released about any charges.

