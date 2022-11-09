Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic incomeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Denver company pays $33+ million for Thornton oil and gas rightsMatt WhittakerThornton, CO
Denver events happening this weekendInna DDenver, CO
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
247Sports
Social media reacts to USC’s No. 8 CFP ranking
USC starts Week 11 of college football at No. 8 in the second College Football Playoff rankings, up one spot from the initial rankings released last week. USC is also ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, also up one spot from Week 10. This is the...
247Sports
USC's Lincoln Riley, Tuli Tuipulotu address struggling Trojan defense
USC comes into Friday’s game against Colorado desperately looking to right the ship on defense. The Trojans have surrendered 115 points and over 1,500 yards the last three games against Utah, Arizona, and California. They step into this week allowing 2.58 points per drive. That number ranks the Trojans No. 100 in the FBS. Clearly things need to change but head coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
UCLA Hoops Recruiting Development; Status of 2023 Recruiting Post-Stojakovic
We often drop quite a bit of insider info on the BRO Premium Forums. This time, based on inside sources, we provide an assessment of UCLA's 2023 basketball recruiting after it lost out on the commitment of five-star wing Andrej Stojakovic, the prospect from Sacramento (Calif.) Jesuit committed to Stanford over UCLA Monday.
sports360az.com
Roch Cholowsky Signs NLI to UCLA
Chandler shortstop Roch Cholowsky made his commitment to play baseball at UCLA official on Nov. 9. The senior star baseball player signed his National Letter of Intent alongside seven of his teammates, all of whom are moving on to play Division I baseball. The 2023 class of signees is the largest to go on to play DI baseball in Hamilton High School history.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers 2023 three-star EDGE Taylor Wein
USC football continues to scour the nation for defensive front prospects for next season, making an offer to three-star 2023 Nolenville (TN) EDGE prospect Taylor Wein on Wednesday. Wein is the second new 2023 offer of the last 48 hours; the Trojans offer three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June.
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history
Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
USC and UCLA as No. 8 and No. 12 in CFP Rankings "makes no sense"
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
foxla.com
LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?
LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
foxla.com
VP Kamala Harris rallies for Karen Bass for LA Mayor at UCLA
LOS ANGELES - Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a cheering crowd at a Get Out The Vote student rally at UCLA Monday, one day before the midterm elections, urging attendees to head for the polls while also enthusiastically backing mayoral hopeful Rep. Karen Bass. "I'm back in L.A., because...
laloyolan.com
Harry's House is everything we wanted and more
Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
Rain is gone, but cool temperatures remain in SoCal
The rain and snow have stopped, but Southern California will see chilly temperatures in many areas Thursday.
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
How the Pandemic Saved L.A.’s Best Alt-Rock Radio Station
Against all odds, Covid-19 and hardcore listeners (including Eagles’ Joe Walsh) gave KCSN record-high ratings and revenue The post How the Pandemic Saved L.A.’s Best Alt-Rock Radio Station appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Storm Provides Some Drought Relief, But Water Shortage Prevails
The storm was significant, but the wet trend will need to continue to curb the three-year drought.
Where to Get Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day in L.A.
Although the birria craze appears to be going strong, the popularity of chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles hasn't ever been overtaken. These are the best six chicken sandos in the city, including vegan varieties in order of clucking-awesomeness. Plus, for National Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9th, check out the deals after the number 1 spot.
foxla.com
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos
LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
whatnowlosangeles.com
Stanley’s Lounge Looking to Make Debut in Westchester
A brand new restaurant/ lounge called Stanley’s Lounge is looking to make its debut in Westchester, located at 8741 S. La Tijera Blvd. The new 2,501-square-foot eatery comes from Gussem and Ella Kazemi, who also owns the next-door cafe, The Coffee Company. Following recent approval from the Los Angeles Planning Department, the husband-and-wife duo is on track to open this lounge, which will include a 394-square-foot patio and occasional entertainment. Ownership says they hope this lounge will be a place for people to rest and relax as a quiet-type lounge, an environment not often found at the many bars in the area.
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
