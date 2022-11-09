ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Yardbarker

The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC

When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Social media reacts to USC's No. 8 CFP ranking

USC starts Week 11 of college football at No. 8 in the second College Football Playoff rankings, up one spot from the initial rankings released last week. USC is also ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, also up one spot from Week 10. This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC's Lincoln Riley, Tuli Tuipulotu address struggling Trojan defense

USC comes into Friday’s game against Colorado desperately looking to right the ship on defense. The Trojans have surrendered 115 points and over 1,500 yards the last three games against Utah, Arizona, and California. They step into this week allowing 2.58 points per drive. That number ranks the Trojans No. 100 in the FBS. Clearly things need to change but head coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sports360az.com

Roch Cholowsky Signs NLI to UCLA

Chandler shortstop Roch Cholowsky made his commitment to play baseball at UCLA official on Nov. 9. The senior star baseball player signed his National Letter of Intent alongside seven of his teammates, all of whom are moving on to play Division I baseball. The 2023 class of signees is the largest to go on to play DI baseball in Hamilton High School history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers 2023 three-star EDGE Taylor Wein

USC football continues to scour the nation for defensive front prospects for next season, making an offer to three-star 2023 Nolenville (TN) EDGE prospect Taylor Wein on Wednesday. Wein is the second new 2023 offer of the last 48 hours; the Trojans offer three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history

Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VP Kamala Harris rallies for Karen Bass for LA Mayor at UCLA

LOS ANGELES - Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a cheering crowd at a Get Out The Vote student rally at UCLA Monday, one day before the midterm elections, urging attendees to head for the polls while also enthusiastically backing mayoral hopeful Rep. Karen Bass. "I'm back in L.A., because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Harry's House is everything we wanted and more

Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Stanley's Lounge Looking to Make Debut in Westchester

A brand new restaurant/ lounge called Stanley’s Lounge is looking to make its debut in Westchester, located at 8741 S. La Tijera Blvd. The new 2,501-square-foot eatery comes from Gussem and Ella Kazemi, who also owns the next-door cafe, The Coffee Company. Following recent approval from the Los Angeles Planning Department, the husband-and-wife duo is on track to open this lounge, which will include a 394-square-foot patio and occasional entertainment. Ownership says they hope this lounge will be a place for people to rest and relax as a quiet-type lounge, an environment not often found at the many bars in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA

