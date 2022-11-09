ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Watch Robert Plant cover Low in tribute to Mimi Parker

Robert Plant and Suzi Dian covered Low’s ‘Monkey’ and ’Everybody’s Song’ at a recent concert, in tribute to the band’s drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker who passed away earlier this week. Plant and Dian are currently touring Scotland as Saving Grace and during...
American Songwriter

Watch: Metallica Plays Early ’80s Deep Cuts at Tribute Concert for Megaforce Records

Sunday night (Nov. 7), Metallica took to the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida to pay tribute to Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha. Having been signed to the label in the early ’80s, the group brought out a number of album cuts from Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightening – their first two efforts. Among the rare tracks were “Fight Fire With Fire,” “For Whom The Bells Toll,” “Call of the Ktulu” and “No Remorse.”
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones

Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
People

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards.  While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday's event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian.  Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the...
NME

BandLab and NME present: Get Featured – find out all the details here

Social music creation platform BandLab has partnered with NME to launch BandLab and NME present: Get Featured, a huge new music initiative for rising artists across the globe – check out details of the opportunity below. This exclusive opportunity will give emerging and independent singer-songwriters, rappers, producers and bands...
NME

Kanye West sued over unauthorised sample use on ‘Donda’ track ‘Life Of The Party’

Kanye West is facing a copyright lawsuit over allegations that his song ‘Life Of The Party’ samples a Boogie Down Productions track without permission. ‘Life Of The Party’ features André 3000, and was released on West’s Stem Player device as part of the deluxe edition of his 2021 album ‘DONDA’. Phase One Network — the management company overseeing Boogie Down’s music catalogue — has since claimed that the song uses elements of the hip-hop group’s 1987 track, ‘South Bronx’.
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Is Always ‘Chasing the Music‘ in Trailer for New Doc ‘Love, Lizzo’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo offers an in-depth look at her remarkable rise to pop superstardom and her creative process in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Love, Lizzo, premiering Nov. 24 on HBO Max. In the first moments of the clip, Lizzo states the one constant in her career and life: “I’m always chasing the music.” That was certainly true when she was growing up, though she goes on to admit — amidst archival footage of her younger days — that it...
NME

Sam Smith shares full details on new album ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith has shared full details on their new forthcoming album ‘Gloria’. This evening (November 10), Smith took to Twitter to share a short video detailing the tracklisting and collaborators on their fourth studio LP. Artists confirmed on the record include Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Kim...
NME

Wizkid – ‘More Love, Less Ego’ review: Afrobeats’ biggest star perfects his universal sound

Wizkid solidified himself as Afrobeats’ biggest superstar in 2020 with his smash hit ‘Essence’. The Tems-featuring track (which was later remixed with additional vocals from Justin Bieber) was one of a number of highlights on the Nigerian artist’s smooth and suave fourth studio album ‘Made In Lagos’, his most successful solo effort yet. He went on to headline three nights at the 20,000-capacity The O2 in London – which sold out in just under 15 minutes – last year off the back of that record.
The FADER

Iggy Pop teases new album EVERY LOSER with debut single, “Frenzy”

The Stooges graduate Iggy Pop has announced his 19th studio album, EVERY LOSER, dueout January 6, 2023. The Godfather of Punk is freshly signed to the newly minted label Gold Tooth Records, under Atlantic. Gold Tooth is founded by GRAMMY-winning Andrew Watt, who is also acting as the executive producer on the record.
