ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 41

Lord Vader
1d ago

Keep your bigotry to yourself. Drunk huh? Life lesson, FAAFO! Buh bye "Karen!" Fox News is hiring.

Reply
20
Amanda Long
1d ago

I believe that most people of any color who can't handle their alcohol say the most belligerent s*** just because they can't handle their alcohol.....

Reply(2)
5
Milton Frisky
1d ago

still can't understand why someone can say those things and be ostracized for having an opinion but the same people you seem to be offended constantly support and use the same in commercial music and the arts

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxygen

Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
LEXINGTON, KY
Black Enterprise

White University of Kentucky Student Arrested After Assaulting Black Students, Spewing N-Word

University of Kentucky police arrested a white female student after she physically and verbally assaulted Black students on campus. Sophia Rosing, 22, has been charged with intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County Detention Center, NBC News reported. Her bail is set at $10,000.
LEXINGTON, KY
Ingram Atkinson

After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson

If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Daily Mail

California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'

A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

University of Kentucky student filmed hurling racial slur at Black peer

Shocking footage shows a white student at the University of Kentucky repeatedly hurling a racial slur at her Black peer. Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested for verbally and physically attacking other students while allegedly inebriated in the early hours of Sunday, 6 November. This video shows one of the night's incidents involving a student who had been working an overnight shift at the campus residence, according to NBC. "I do not get paid enough for this," she can be heard saying in the clip. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsCoal miner turns up to baseball game covered in soot after rushing straight from workSunak made ‘grubby political deal’ with Gavin Willliamson, says Yvette Cooper
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Lost their patients! Stanford University kicks Alabama man off campus after he posed as a pre-med student, squatted in dorm for a YEAR and made Tinder profile wearing college sweater

An Alabama man has spent a year posing as a Stanford University pre-med student living in the campus dorms, integrating himself into student life even posting on Tinder photos of him in collegiate gear smiling with fellow students. William Curry, from Birmingham, had been squatting in at least five different...
STANFORD, CA
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy