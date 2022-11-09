ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Calls Prince Harry's Memoir a 'Potential Problem' for His Relationship With the Royal Family

By Wendy Michaels
An expert believes Prince Harry ’s upcoming memoir could be “a real potential problem” for Harry’s relationship with the royal family . According to the expert, the family is likely “fearing” what Harry will reveal in the book.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s book could be a ‘problem’ for his relationship with the royal family, according to royal expert

During a Nov. 6 interview with Sky News Australia Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers shared some thoughts on Prince Harry’s memoir, titled Spare .

Myers pointed to a “potential problem” if Harry takes the opportunity “to get back at his family.”

The expert noted that, looking back at when Meghan first married Harry, “it was a time of great hope … the whole country indeed, pretty much the whole world, were behind them, really willing them to do well.”

Myers continued, “There was a huge opportunity for them to go out and do good and what did they do? It didn’t take them too long before they were sort of railing against the hereditary monarchy. And the rest is history — but there’s a lot of water needs to go under that bridge before these awful wounds are healed.”

He added, “I think that Harry’s book is a real potential problem, not only for Harry’s relationship with his family, which I think is pretty much wrecked. I think that for the monarchy at large, they will be really fearing what’s about to come out of this book, unfortunately.”

Harry and Meghan continue to trash the royal family, expert says

Sky News host Paul Murray pointed out that King Charles is reportedly “absolutely furious and quite hurt by Meghan and her attitude towards dumping all the secrets on the family.”

Myers noted that the Sussexes continue to air the royal family’s dirty laundry despite getting what they wanted.

“The king wouldn’t be the only person to be absolutely furious,” he said. “Look at the situation that has played out over the last few months, couple of years — where Harry and Meghan have pretty much got what they wanted.”

Myers continued, “They wanted to leave the royal family, they’ve earned a huge amount of money — I mean hundreds of millions of dollars in the process — and what have they done? They’ve just been trashing the royal family .”

The expert added, “They have been pretty much trying to get everything their own way.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says

Expert believes Sussexes should have moved on

Myers went on to say, “One would have thought that they would have just disappeared into the Californian sunset, been happy to make a bit of money, and just forge their own life. But no.”

He continued, “Not only has Meghan been railing against her treatment when she was in the royal family — for such a brief period of time — we now have Harry’s book to look forward to.”

Myers said that Harry’s book could be “score-settling” but that remains to be seen. “I suppose we’ll just have to see,” he said. “The world will be watching, that’s for sure.”

