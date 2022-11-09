11/8/22 Purdue 39, Milwaukee 20, Fletcher Loyer first point

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
11/8/20 Milwaukee, Brandon Newman dribbles
Defense ‘brews’ offensive opportunities against Milwaukee. It was as if the Paint Crew and Mackey crowd never left from last season as their presence w…
ESPN ranks Katie Gearlds' 5-member recruiting class No. 21
Head coach Katie Gearlds has picked up a top 25-recruiting class in just her second year coaching the Purdue Women’s Basketball team. "Going back to when I first came in as the associate head coach, my focus instantly became the 2023 class," Gearlds said in a press release. "Our staff all dug in to put the best group together for Purdue. We wanted to have a big class. We wanted to hit a home run with talent, obviously, but we wanted to add culture pieces. I think we did that.”
Defense ‘brews’ offensive opportunities against Milwaukee
It was as if the Paint Crew and Mackey crowd never left from last season as their presence was immediately felt as the fuel to the fire that helped the Boilermakers along in creating a 39-20 lead by the end of the half. The Purdue men’s basketball team (0-0) leads...
Bears try to cash in on win behind Justin Fields, host Lions
Justin Fields appears to be developing into the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped he'd become when they drafted him in the first round last year. The next step is to have some of his big performances translate into victories. The Bears have lost five of their last six games heading into their NFC North matchup with visiting Detroit on Sunday.
Mary Ashley Groot signs letter of intent
Mary Ashley Groot, a 4-star forward and Elite 150 recruit according to Prospects Nation, signed her national letter of intent to play for Purdue women’s basketball Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-2 New York State Sportswriters Association Class C Player of the Year averaged 24 points and over 10 rebounds a...
Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud reclaims Heisman favorite status
Hendon Hooker's time atop the Heisman Trophy odds proved to be short-lived. Tennessee's signal-caller dropped back below Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud following the Volunteers' decisive loss to Georgia on Saturday. Stroud, who has spent most of the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, is now being offered at +175...
11/9/22 Chloe Chicoine
Chloe Chicoine, the highest-ranked recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball, signed her nati…
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead the launch of Purdue University
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Halser is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
The Exponent
West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0