11/8/22 Purdue 39, Milwaukee 20, Fletcher Loyer first point

Head coach Katie Gearlds has picked up a top 25-recruiting class in just her second year coaching the Purdue Women’s Basketball team. "Going back to when I first came in as the associate head coach, my focus instantly became the 2023 class," Gearlds said in a press release. "Our staff all dug in to put the best group together for Purdue. We wanted to have a big class. We wanted to hit a home run with talent, obviously, but we wanted to add culture pieces. I think we did that.”

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO