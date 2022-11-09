Read full article on original website
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
UT football fans will experience winter chill at Saturday’s TCU game
The strongest cold front of the season arrives Friday, setting the stage for a very chilly night at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as the Horns take on TCU. -- David Yeomans
College Football Twitter reacts as TCU makes Playoff in latest rankings
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the latest playoff rankings. TCU was the big winner, jumping up into the fourth spot ahead of Tennessee. The Horned Frogs are coming off another comeback victory, beating Texas Tech, 34-24. They are now 9-0, as are the top three schools, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.
College Football Playoff Top 25 Takeaways: TCU Rises, Georgia Takes No. 1 and Intrigue With the Pac-12
A complete breakdown of the CFB Playoff Top 25 rankings after Nov. 8, including takeaways on Georgia, TCU and the Pac-12.
How to watch Texas football vs. TCU: TV, stream, game time
The final month of the regular season schedule began on a high note for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football with the first road win for this team in more than a full calendar year. Texas got itself back in Big 12 title contention and set up a massive game in Austin in Week 11 thanks to a big win over the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats and head coach Chris Klieman in Manhattan last weekend.
Gary Patterson built TCU football, now he's trying to end its dream season
Gary Patterson built TCU football. Now, as a “special assistant coach” at Texas, which hosts the Horned Frogs Saturday, he’s tasked with, well, not necessarily destroying the program he led brilliantly for nearly 22 seasons only to be essentially fired just a year ago, but at least ending its dream season.
3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup
For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
Should TCU Drop the ‘Give’em Hell’ Chant?
Let's do some research on The Texas Christian University. In case you did not know, TCU is currently ranked fourth in the country for football. Yeah, they're leading the Big 12 which I know a lot of people in our area care about. This has lead to many more people watching their games and someone had a very interesting opinion after watching one of their most recent games. Below is a small snippet from the Fort Worth Star Telegram of an opinion from a fan.
WFAA
The Texas high school football game they're still talking about, 30 years later
Southlake Carroll and Vernon squared off in an epic playoff game at Pennington Field in 1992. And they're still talking about it today.
Midlothian, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
tcu360.com
TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested
TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
The Community News
Aledo Navy aviator announces retirement
CDR Robert Gustavson has announced his retirement from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service. Gustavson was commissioned in May 2002 after graduating from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. He received orders to flight school and was winged a Naval Aviator in 2004 at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas.
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
W.R. ‘Bob' Watt, Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Legend, Dies at 88
Texas legend W.R. "Bob" Watt Jr. has died. He was 88. Watt was part of the family that helped shape the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo into the iconic annual event that it has become. Officials with the stock show said Watt died peacefully Wednesday night at his Fort...
Dallas County Judge election results: Democrat Clay Jenkins vs. challenger Republican Lauren Davis
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The top administrative position in Dallas County was being contested this Election Day between Democratic Incumbent Judge Clay Davis and his challenger Republican Lauren Davis. Jenkins, 58, has held the office for more than a decade, first elected in 2011. He is also the chair...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
Dallas Observer
H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas
Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
Will North Texas see severe weather the rest of this Monday?
Though it may look like doom and gloom in North Texas, officials with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth want to quell any fears about severe weather.
Former Arlington police chief sends well wishes to officer shot in training exercise, reflects on similar incident from 20 years ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas police officer is out of the ICU and stable, after being shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school last weekend, officials say. On Saturday, Nov. 5, police said Sansom Park Police Officer Lina Mino, 29, was shot...
Man sentenced in Arlington rape, first case prosecuted under Texas 'Molly Jane's Law'
A man has been sentenced to 25 years for an Arlington sexual assault the first prosecution under the Texas “Molly Jane’s Law” enacted after the 2017 rape and murder of a Fort Worth woman named Molly Jane Matheson.
12newsnow.com
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
