Chicago, IL

KRQE News 13

Knicks hope to put bad night behind them, face slumping Pistons

Coming off their worst performance this season, the New York Knicks will get a chance to recover against a team they dominated in their home opener. New York trailed dysfunctional Brooklyn by as much as 35 points while getting pummeled 112-85 on Wednesday. The Knicks never led, shot 32.2 percent from the field and lost for the fifth time in seven games.
DETROIT, MI
KRQE News 13

Winning streaks collide as Nuggets visit Celtics

The Boston Celtics started the year fast before losing three of four games, but the Eastern Conference champs appear to have figured out some things. Boston has won four straight after Wednesday’s night win over Detroit and goes for its fifth in a row against the visiting Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
BOSTON, MA
KRQE News 13

Suns storm into Magic matchup with momentum

The Phoenix Suns’ four-game road trip required an extra stop prior to Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic. With Hurricane Nicole set to hit the Sunshine State, the Suns opted to exit Minneapolis after Wednesday’s game and fly to Tampa — away from the projected worst of the approaching storm. From there, the club will take a chartered bus to Orlando.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Optimistic Thunder seek return to win column vs. Raptors

The Oklahoma City Thunder might be expected to be demoralized following four straight losses, but that’s hardly the case heading into the team’s home game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The league’s youngest team remained optimistic even after Wednesday’s 136-132 double-overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRQE News 13

Timberwolves aim to avenge playoff series loss to Grizzlies

After an emotional victory in last season’s play-in tournament, it seemed like the Minnesota Timberwolves were poised to make some noise in the Western Conference playoffs. That is, until the Memphis Grizzlies were thrown into the mix. Minnesota will be hungry for revenge on Friday when it hits the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRQE News 13

2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Mickey: Dallas focused on now, not history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys are set to hit the road to Green Bay this week. Dallas has a long and storied history against the Packers, as well as former Green Bay and current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, but the team isn’t focused on the past. The...
DALLAS, TX
KRQE News 13

AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver

NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

